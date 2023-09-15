By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Another amazing step in recovery for Georgia Kate Anderson
Two months after suffering critical injuries in an ATV accident, 12-year-old throws out first pitch at SEB softball game
Georgia Kate
Georgia Kate Anderson, center, poses with the Southeast Bulloch and Burke County softball players for a picture from mom Melanie after throwing out the first pitch. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

With a little guidance from her dad Reid, Georgia Kate Anderson tossed out the first pitch before the Southeast Bulloch softball team took on Burke County Thursday at the school in Brooklet.

Fans packed the stands in a show of support for the 12-year-old and has spent the past two months rehabilitating from a July ATV accident that left her critically injured. Also, all proceeds from the game were donated to Georgia Kate and her family.

Georgia Kate
Southeast Bulloch softball fans flock around Georgia Kate Anderson as she holds her autographed softball after throwing the first pitch. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Anderson returned home Sept. 1 and has been enjoying attention from the community. While Thursday's game was rained out, Georgia Kate soaked in her moment to shine. She is now returning to Atlanta for more rehabilitation.

Georgia Kate
Georgia Kate Anderson,12, tosses out the first pitch as Southeast Bulloch softball fans pack the stands for a scheduled game against Burke County on Thursday, Sept. 14. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

