Another amazing step in recovery for Georgia Kate Anderson

With a little guidance from her dad Reid, Georgia Kate Anderson tossed out the first pitch before the Southeast Bulloch softball team took on Burke County Thursday at the school in Brooklet.

Fans packed the stands in a show of support for the 12-year-old and has spent the past two months rehabilitating from a July ATV accident that left her critically injured. Also, all proceeds from the game were donated to Georgia Kate and her family.

Southeast Bulloch softball fans flock around Georgia Kate Anderson as she holds her autographed softball after throwing the first pitch. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Anderson returned home Sept. 1 and has been enjoying attention from the community. While Thursday's game was rained out, Georgia Kate soaked in her moment to shine. She is now returning to Atlanta for more rehabilitation.