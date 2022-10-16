Annual Scare on the Square set for Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Statesboro

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the 13th annual Party Impressions Scare on the Square event Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on East Main Street. The free event is for the entire community to enjoy.

The fun begins at the Candy Land game in the Georgia Southern BIG alley at 58 East Main Street. Children can play the game and get candy while engaging in fun activities. Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy a costume contest, spooky house, hayride, trunk-or-treat, Candy Land alley, trick or treat in the downtown businesses and enjoy dance performances.

The costume contest has just expanded its options this year with a family and a pet category. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. for the 0-3 age category and the contest begins at 9:30 a.m. Contestants must register 30 minutes prior to the age group they are competing in. With six categories that are inclusive of all ages, there is no reason not to participate (only one category per contestant please). The 0-3 age category will start at 9:30 a.m., 4-8 at 10 a.m., 9-12 at 10:40 a.m., 13-17 at 11:15 p.m., 18+ at 11:40 p.m., family at noon and pet/owner at 12:30 p.m.

There are great prizes thanks to: Insomnia Cookie, Smoothie King, Galactic Comics, Starbucks, Corks Kettle Corn,CORE Credit Union, Party Harbor, Auto Shine Statesboro, Georgia Southern Performing Arts, Southern Pottery & Art Studio, Rolling Monkey, Jonny Boy Cookies, Three Tree Coffee, Jaxe + Grace Boutique, Smallcakes, Cindy Lou's Dos, Hairstudio 101 and Material Girl. There will be a variety of trunk-or-treat stations along East Main St. People are also invited to Trick-or-Treat in downtown shops. Some of the locations include : 67 Styles, Charlie’s Funky Junk, Hairstudio 101, LA Waters Furniture, Material Girl, On Time Fashion, RJ Pope, Sola Fide, Posh, Southern Pottery & Art Studio and Tandoor & Tap.

As people follow the map they can go to the West Main street city public parking to find the hayride provided by Mockingbird’s Turf and the spooky house in the Michael Whitaker Black Box Theater (for ages 8 and up). There will be fun activities and music on the Bulloch County courthouse square. DJ Randy will play some tunes so people can dance. At 12:30, Cotton Rose School of Dance at the Averitt will perform.

"East Main Street will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. We are celebrating our event in the morning hours for a family-friendly environment and we want to encourage everyone to support our small businesses, eat, shop and play downtown,” said Allen Muldrew, executive director for the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority.

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority would also like to thank Catalyst Promotions and Clayton Digital Reprographics, the Averitt Center for the Arts, and the city of Statesboro for making this festival possible.

For more information on Scare on the Square, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912) 764-7227 or visit statesborodowntown.com.



