Annual Christmas in the Boro is taking on an international food theme for 2025 event

“Christmas Around the World” is the theme of the 2025 Christmas in the Boro celebration, which is set for Friday Dec. 5, from 5:30-8 p.m. on East Main Street in downtown Statesboro.

Organized by the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, Christmas Around the World brings the community together to celebrate with festive shopping, dining and entertainment.

“This year we are really excited to feature sampling of international foods in a food court,” said Allen Muldrew, executive director of the Development Authority. “The restaurants will decorate their tents to represent different countries, so people can taste unique flavors and dishes. We think this will grow and be a signature event.”

Guests can enjoy free family-friendly activities including a Christmas Parade, live performances on the Community Stage, visits with Santa, a hayride, bouncy houses, international food samples, downtown shopping, artisan vendors, and the annual holiday window decorating contest.



Christmas Parade

The Christmas Parade, sponsored by Bulloch Solutions, will begin at 5:30 p.m. on West Main St. and proceed onto East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse, continuing to Railroad Street.



Community Stage Performances

Sponsored by Brinson, Williams & Groomes Insurance, the Community Stage located at the Bulloch County Courthouse. Performances will include:

5:45-6 p.m. – Cotton Rose School of Dance

6:05-6:20pm – Statesboro Youth Chorale

6:25-6:40 p.m. – Statesboro High School Fine Arts “ELF”, the musical

6:45-7 p.m. – Trinity Episcopal Church Choir

7:05-7:35 p.m. – GSU Jazz Band

7:40-7:55 p.m. – GSU Phi Mu Alpha Fraternity

Victorian costumed Christmas carolers and Pittman Park UMC Christmas carolers will brinbg holiday cheer and songs throughout downtown.



Holiday Window Contest

Downtown festive storefronts will be featured in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Kennedy Realty Holiday Window Contest, where the downtown merchants and restaurants compete for cash prizes: 1st Place – $500, 2nd Place – $300, People's Choice – $200. Visitors may vote by scanning the QR code displayed in the windows of participating businesses.



Santa & Averitt Center activities

Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear in the parade and then greet families in the main gallery of the Averitt Center for the Arts. The Emma Kelly Theater will host a Holiday concert by The Brownies every 20 minutes.

International Food Court & activities

New this year, an International Food Court will be located across from City Hall, where guests

may sample global dishes and vote for their favorites. The City of Statesboro will offer free chili dogs.

Additional activities include:

· Free hayride sponsored by Synovus Bank

· Party Harbor bouncy house.

· Cookie Decorating

· Free Christmas Around the World passport and explore 24 themed country stops, collecting stamps and completing their holiday “world tour.”

· Free books for children from the Book Bus

Food trucks will be stationed at 64 East Main at Georgia Southern BiG.

Vendor set up begins at 3:00 p.m. and online registration is required. Vendors will line the sidewalks and East Main Street, offering shopping from local artisans, food vendors and boutiques.



Sponsors

Christmas Star Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Kennedy Realty; Silver Bell Sponsor Brinson, Williams & Groomes Insurance; Santa Helpers Sponsors Bulloch Solutions, Renasant Bank, Synovus Bank and Bulloch First.

Event sponsors: CORE Credit Union, Georgia Power, Colony Bank, East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery, Coca-Cola, Statesboro Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Tormenta FC, Party Harbor, Morris Bank and Vyve Broadband.