Ag Night Out event set for Oct. 7 downtown

The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to promote agribusiness as a top industry in Bulloch County and the region. The organizations will host the annual F1RST Friday Ag Night Out event on Friday, Oct. 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on East Main Street.

The community is invited to enjoy a family-friendly night in downtown Statesboro. Everyone can get an up-close view of farm equipment used by local farmers and purchased by local suppliers. Agriculture has a significant impact on our local economy. People can come and learn more about the Chamber's Ag partners and listen to some tunes from The Ripley’s. There will be a farm-themed costume contest for children ages 0-5 and 6-10.

The Chamber thanks Agri Supply of Statesboro, Ag Night Out presenting sponsor and Tidewater Equipment and Tutt Land Company, premier sponsors of Ag Night Out. These sponsors have been generous in investing in agribusiness and to the Chamber. The event will feature a variety of locally grown foods, live entertainment, educational farm exhibits, farm animals and tractor displays. Other activities include over 60 vendors, a Party Harbor bouncy, CORE Credit Union photo booth, and Vyve Broadband will have a drawing for a TV.

A special presentation will take place following the singing of the national anthem on the main stage. The Bulloch County Historical Society will also dedicate its newest mural, River People, located on West Main in Downtown Statesboro.

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority would also like to thank their F1RST Friday sponsors for 2022: American Roofing CORE Credit Union, Georgia Power, Colony Bank, East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery, Coca-Cola, Statesboro Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Southern Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Tormenta FC, McKeithen’s True Value. Party Impressions, McLendon Enterprises, Party Harbor, Morris Bank, Shoemaker Equipment Supply Statesboro Properties and Vyve Broadband.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority by calling 912-764-7227 or emailing mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.



