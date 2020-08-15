After drop to 4, Bulloch reports 27 cases Friday

A day after reporting the lowest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulloch County since June 18, the county added 27 new cases Friday. Only four new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday.

Friday’s cases brought the total number of cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,365, with 297 new cases within the past 14 days, said Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

Also, on Thursday, Wynn identified Bulloch County’s 17th COVID-19 fatality is the youngest resident yet to succumb to the virus. He said it is unknown whether the 38-year-old woman had any underlying conditions that may have contributed to her death in combination with coronavirus.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 20 coronavirus patients Friday, with five on ventilators, Wynn said.

So far, Bulloch County has recorded 94 hospitalizations and 17 deaths related to COVID-19. Bulloch County EMS has transported 89 people with “probable” positive coronavirus cases and 75 people with confirmed cases, he said.

On Friday, Georgia reported 35 deaths, bringing its four-day death toll to 363 for Tuesday through Friday. The total death count in Georgia now stands at 4,573. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 3,320 on Friday to 231,895 cases.

In the United States, as of Friday afternoon, there have been 5,254,878 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 167,253 total deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

For information on local efforts to contain the virus and keeping people safe, Wynn recommends visiting the website www.squashthespread.com. He also reminds people that free face masks will be available Saturday morning at the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau on South Main Street from 9 a.m. to noon.

Wynn reiterated advice from the Department of Public Health: Wear a mask when out in public or when you cannot keep distance inside; practice physical distancing — 6 feet from those you do not live with; wash your hands for 20 seconds several times throughout the day with soap and warm water or use a hand sanitizer; and follow the governor’s executive order and heed the guidance provided by public health officials.