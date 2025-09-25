Accident at 301/46 intersection injures two, delays traffic

A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon sent two drivers to the hospital and delayed traffic at the intersection of Highways 46 and 301.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper James Turner, a two-door sedan was turning left off Highway 301, “attempting to head west on the Georgia 46 and another vehicle (a Ford Explorer SUV) traveling south on 301” struck the turning vehicle.

Turner said the impact in the intersection of 46/301 closed the eastbound traffic lane on 46 heading towards 301 from Metter for approximately one hour for clean-up and to finish the investigation.

Traffic heading east was diverted onto Pine Inn Road, which empties onto Highway 301.

One driver was taken by EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, while the second was transported to the hospital after further examination. Turner said the injuries to the drivers were “not life-threatening.”

Deputes with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Bulloch County EMS also responded to the scene.



