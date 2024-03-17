Academic lists for area college students

Dollar, Woodard Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi



Michala Dollar of Claxton and Emily Woodard of Pembroke were initiated recently into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Dollar was initiated at University of Alabama at Birmingham. Woodard was initiated at Berry College.

Dollar and Woodard are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.





Caitlyn Evans earns a spot on the Dean's List at Coastal Carolina University

More than 3,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2023 semester, including Caitlyn Evans, from Statesboro. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.





Fall 2023 graduation at Georgia State University

More than 3,000 students earned degrees at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels, in addition to undergraduate- and graduate-level academic certificates during the semester. Students were recognized for their achievements at the university's 109th commencement exercises in December 2023.

Area graduates:

Aikohi Ugboya of Statesboro earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry, with a concentration in Biochemistry; Jasmine Houston of Brooklet earned an Associate of Science degree in Health & Physical Education; Taylor Gay of Millen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in the program's Pre-Law track; Xiu Lin of Metter earned a Master of Taxation degree.





Statesboro students named to Kennesaw State's Fall 2023 President's List

Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,900 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students earning President's List honors for Fall 2023 are:

Maggie Redman, majoring in Finance-Interest; Akayla Rhymes, majoring in Nursing-Interest; John Puglisi, majoring in History; Lydia Campbell, majoring in Criminal Justice.





Area students named to Kennesaw State's Fall 2023 Dean's List

Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 8,000 Owls named to the Dean's List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students the area earning Dean's List honors for Fall 2023 are:

From Statesboro: Brianna Sipp, majoring in Entrepreneurship; Evan Smith, majoring in Construction Management; Janiah Wooden, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies; Jacob Crowley, majoring in Cybersecurity; Elizabeth Holland, majoring in Psychology; Malysa Humphries, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest; Gustavo Molina, majoring in Political Science; Jaeda Jones, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Corene Fuller of Pembroke, majoring in Biology; Josie-Lynn Underwood of Brooklet, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies; Madison Callaway of Cobbtown, majoring in English.





Students earn Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for the Fall 2023 semester

The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2023 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

From Statesboro: Benjamin Buckhoff; Lauren Johnson; Minju Kim.

Logan Boswell of Sylvania; Madeline Laesser of Claxton.





Students make Dean's List at Georgia Tech for the Fall 2023 Semester

The following students from Statesboro earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2023. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Yubo Fu; Worlanyo Gato; Makenna Hart; Elizabeth Kauber; David Lippincott; Griffin Price; Shirling Xu.





Georgia Tech Fall 2023 graduates announced

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 6,300 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 265th Commencement exercises Dec. 15 - 16, 2023, at McCamish Pavilion.

Among the graduates were: Jayden Gardiner and Lizzie Kauber of Statesboro.





Michael Boyd named to Dean's List at Youngstown State University

Michael Boyd of Sylvania, undecided major, was named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University for Fall Semester 2023.

Dean's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.