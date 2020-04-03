Absentee applications sent to Bulloch voters

If you are a registered voter in Bulloch County, you should soon receive in the mail an application for an absentee ballot in the May 19 Georgia party primary election, which will include voting in the presidential primary that was postponed from March 24 due to the coronavirus crisis.

In an email sent out Friday afternoon by Bulloch County Elections Supervisor Pat Lanier Jones, she wrote: “The Secretary of State, in an abundance of caution for our citizens, has mailed 6.9 million absentee applications to the active voters in Georgia from March 30 – April 1.”

In an effort to limit face-to-face contact in the voting process, Jones wrote that more than 44,000 active voters in Bulloch should receive the application over the next few days.

“It will have your name and address prefilled; please make sure to designate the party primary of choice, when completing the application,” Jones wrote.

On May 19, Georgians are supposed to vote for nominees for president, U.S. senator, U.S. House, the state House and Senate and other offices. The Bulloch County ballot will include local races for sheriff, school board, county commission and tax collector, among others.

Jones said once an absentee application is filled out voters are asked to return the applications to the elections office by mail or in person at 113 North Main Street, Suite 201, Statesboro 30458. Also, applications may be faxed to the Elections office at (912) 764-8167 or emailed to elections@bullochcounty.net

The absentee applications will be processed as quickly as possible, the notice said, and the ballots would be mailed through the Secretary of State’s office directly to voters.

“Once you have voted your ballot, you may return it to our office by mail or hand delivery,” Jones wrote.

Due to a county order, the Elections Office is closed to the public through April 27.

“We have a table just outside our office doors that has voter registration cards, absentee ballot request, election data brochure, sample ballots, and a locked drop off box,” Jones wrote.

In the notice, Jones wrote: “If you did not receive the mail out application, you can go to www.mvp.sos.go.gov and obtain one. We are encouraging everyone to take advantage of the mail-out applications of this.”