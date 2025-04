The 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo continued with a second night of fun and action Friday at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.

The 2025 Rodeo concludes with a third night Saturday. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are now available online at www.statesborokiwanisrodeo.com and at local stores Taylor’s Tanning and McKeithen’s Hardware.

Pulling double duty, Hedrick Rodeo trick rider and mom of twin daughters Emily Moss took her turn entertaining the crowd right after making sure her girls had dinner during the 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 25. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Right before her trick-riding act, Emily Moss feeds twin daughters Sage and Sadie, 1. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Carlos Hernandez of Statesboro takes a picture of a bull head in the vendor area while attending his first rodeo Friday at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bull rider Charlie Coble of Ramseur, NC prepares himself with pal Day Day during the 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jennifer Yuill tries on some cowboy hats during the 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Brayden Deas, 6, of Millen practices his roping skills while waiting to watch grandfather Terry Woffard compete in the team roping event during the 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, April 25. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Pickup man Logan Moore pitches in with the calves in the roping events during the 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Grace Toberer of Mount Ulla, NC, left, and Sage Dunlap of Bear Creek, NC share some time behind the scenes before competing in the breakaway roping contest during the 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff