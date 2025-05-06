A school lunch hero

Last Friday was “National School Lunch Hero” day, and Bulloch County celebrated the more than 100 members of the School Nutrition staff across the district's 15 schools. And in Portal, you'll find one with a legacy of love, kindness and dedication wrapped in an apron and a smile.

Hughette Bonnette, cafeteria manager at Portal Middle High School and a 30-year veteran of Bulloch County's School Nutrition Services, isn’t just feeding nearly 500 students every day. She also aims to nurture students' hearts and character.

“When I started, there were no computers – I did all of our food ordering and everything by hand,” Bonnette recalled about her early days in the kitchen. Now, with decades of change behind her, one thing remains constant: her dedicated mission to serve the whole child.

“She means the world to the Portal school community,” said Portal Assistant Principal Justin Chester, who, as a student himself, once enjoyed Bonnette’s meals.

Today, Chester’s own children line up for the same nourishing food and kindness she serves.

“She’s always stood out because of how dedicated she is to making folks happy,” he said. “She’s worked tirelessly to ensure students and staff have good quality food options.”

“Justin Chester and Brantley Spence, a teacher at Portal, are some of the students that I remember from years ago,” Bonnette said.

Bonnette tries to make the cafeteria more than a place to eat. It’s a place for students to feel seen. From seasonal table decorations that make meal time feel like a family meal, to the motivational quotes she places and changes out frequently along the serving lines – signs with messages like “Don’t just wish for it; Work for it” and “The secret of getting ahead is getting started” – Bonnette creates an environment that feeds more than hunger.

Sometimes, she’s also a listening ear. Other times, she’s a shoulder to cry on.

“Students will wait and purposefully get at the end of the line just so they can ask me for a hug,” Bonnette said. "That means a great deal to me. I don't know what they're going through, but I want to be there for them.”

Bonnette said it's about connection. She makes a point to thank students for coming to eat the meals that she and her staff have prepared, and she notices and congratulates students for their achievements.

Originally from Metter, Hughette Bonnette is named for her father, Hugh Smith, who hoped for a son but instead raised three daughters with Bonnette's mother, Emma.

“I’m the baby girl,” she laughed. “If I wasn't in the kitchen with my mom, I tagged along with my daddy to his worksites. He worked for a contractor that helped build schools."

So, whether helping construct recipes or schools, it seems it was meant to be for Bonnette to work in School Nutrition.

Her career path started in a different kitchen – at Crider Poultry in Stillmore, located in Emanuel County, less than 10 miles from Metter, where she managed the company's employee cafeteria. Later it was her older sister, who worked for Bulloch County Schools, who tipped her off to an opening in the school district. Bonnette began at Statesboro High School, then transferred to William James Middle, before settling in at Portal – where she’s now served for 27 years.

Bonnette begins her day at 5 a.m., leading a team of assistants and cashiers. She reviews data to plan how much food to prepare, keeps track of calorie and carbohydrate counts, orders food inventory and supplies, and ensures that students are served balanced meals.

And even now, Bonnette, who will turn 80 in July, but has the energy of those half her age, has no plans to slow down.

“Age is just a number,” she said. “I want to keep doing this for as long as I'm able. I want to know that I'm feeding these children.”

That spirit is what School Nutrition Director Desiree Yaeger says makes Bonnette an anchor of her department.

“For three decades, Hughette has been a shining example of passion, dedication, and love for our students,” Yaeger said. “Her wisdom has helped shape the direction of our program. She’s not just a colleague – she’s a mentor, a stakeholder and a dear friend.”

Bonnette’s reach goes far beyond school walls. Former students still stop her in town to say hello. She’s a proud mother of three, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of 10.

On March 27, Portal Middle High School and district staff honored her with a celebration for her 30 years of service – a milestone in a life full of purpose.

“I’m just so proud of what we’ve accomplished,” she said, her voice full of gratitude.

If you are interested in a career in School Nutrition in Bulloch County, visit bullochschools.org/jobs.