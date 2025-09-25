A record year for scholarships at Ogeechee Technical College

The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation celebrated a record-breaking year for student scholarships during its annual Scholarship Banquet Wednesday evening in the Oak Room of the Jack Hill Building.

According to a release from Ogeechee Tech, the 2025 event had grown so large – 134 – that it was split into two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to accommodate all recipients, donors and guests.

“This year marked an incredible milestone for Ogeechee Tech and our Foundation,” said Larry Mays, vice president for College Advancement. “To see the generosity of our donors translate into a record number of scholarships is remarkable. Splitting the event into two dinners was a good problem to have, it shows just how much this community believes in supporting students as they pursue their career dreams.”

Keynote remarks were delivered by student scholarship recipients Calvin Holloway and Catherine Schroeder.

“Interestingly enough, my path to becoming an EMT started in a place I never expected –working in plasma centers,” Holloway said. “That experience led me into phlebotomy, and from there I discovered a true passion for helping people in their most vulnerable moments.

Calvin Holloway



“That passion is what inspired me to take the next step – to become an EMT and continue advancing in this field. And now, I am proud to share that I have recently received an offer from East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where I will begin my career as an ER Technician.”

For Schroeder, enrolling at Ogeechee Tech not only started her on a path to a new career – it may have saved her life.

“While completing the necessary physicals for enrollment into my Echocardiography program my physician had me get a lump examined that turned out to be cancerous,” Schroeder said. “As you can imagine my world was turned upside down, but I knew the only path for me was forward.

“This scholarship goes a long way toward helping me recover finances I’ve lost in medical bills, and the faculty and my classmates at OTC have been incredibly supportive and flexible helping me navigate around my treatments.”

Scholarship applications are accepted prior to the start of each semester and are reviewed by Ogeechee Tech board members and community volunteers, along with faculty and staff. Through the funding of endowments and annual iGot donations, scholarship funds may be used for tuition, fees and books.

Visit www.ogeecheetech.edu for more information.



