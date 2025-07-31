16 OTC students receive Practical Nursing pins

This past Tuesday, 16 students in Ogeechee Technical College’s Practical Nursing program celebrated their achievements with a biannual pinning ceremony in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.

Each student was presented with the iconic nursing pin from instructors Angel Shuman, Felicia Barefoot, Renea Durrence and Rebecca Ward.

The pin is symbolic of their clinical excellence, unwavering dedication and official entry into the nursing profession.

"Watching our students receive their pins is truly the highlight of my year," said Shuman, Practical Nursing program director. “Each of them has embraced the rigors of nursing education with heart and perseverance. As they move forward, I’m confident they’re ready not only to care, but to lead compassionately in our healthcare community.”

Those receiving their Practical Nursing pins during the ceremony were: ReTonya Cribb, JaHaila Ford, Ariel Johnson, TyAsia Lawson, Angela Lewis, Briana Lucas, Rashonda Milton, Natasha Morton, Janiya Murphy, Hallie Kate Sadler, Jennifer Spikes, Ashleigh-Helen Stafford, Melinda Swint, Harleigh Thurston, Anika Wardworth and Latisha Williams.

Also, students received a special tribute from the Ogeechee Region Nurse Honor Guard, which presented each graduate with a white rose in recognition of their commitment and service. The Honor Guard also joined attendees in the recitation of the Nightingale Pledge, the timeless oath marking their formal dedication to the ideals of nursing.



