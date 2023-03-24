Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panther girls’ golf team is having another successful season.

One of the key players once again this year has been senior Shelby Clark. Clark placed second at the Taylor Made Invitational in Waynesboro this past weekend, which featured 10 teams and this week she claimed her third Bulloch County Championship individual title.

“I’ve been playing pretty well so far this year,” said Clark. “Finishing second in Waynesboro in tough conditions is something I am proud of. I have a really big want to do well this season. It is my senior year and I really want to finish it off strong. I think I may be putting a little too much pressure on myself because it is my last year of playing in high school and I want to play college golf. I think I have to just relax a little more and trust in my game and I will do fine.”

“Shelby has been such a big part of Portal golf over the past four seasons,” said Portal coach Joe Bettinger. “She is not only talented but she puts in the work. She plays year-round and has a goal to play at the next level. I feel if she just has confidence in herself and keeps playing the way she is capable of good things will happen for her.”