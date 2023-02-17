Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Jacket soccer team is off to another hot start. Southeast Bulloch is currently 5-0 and are coming off an 11-1-win Tuesday against Claxton.

One of the players who the coaches have counted on this year is senior Annabelle Morgan who had one goal and three assists against Claxton.

“Annabelle missed most of her junior year because of a knee injury,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “She spent the entire last year recovering and rehabbing after surgery. She played club soccer and came back determined to have a good senior year. She plays in the midfield and is a very unselfish player. She controls the midfield with very strong skills, speed and vision of the field. So far on the season, she has scored five goals, and has nine assists.”

“My role this year is to lead by example as a captain and help my teammates to be the best they can be through encouragement,” Morgan said. “I missed most of last year because of an injury and I have worked really hard in rehab to come back stronger. I am focusing on staying positive during games even when games are not going our way.

“This year’s team is very hard working and willing to play wherever our coach needs us and we have been able the have a lot of girls that can score and a very strong defense.”