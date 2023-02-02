Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils had their struggles early in January, but look like they may have turned things around as they have won five of their last six games.

One of the reasons for the Blue Devils latest success has been the play of 6'4" senior forward James Flagg. Flagg hasn’t played organized basketball since the eighth grade as he decided to concentrate on football. This year he missed playing basketball and has stepped right into a starting role and has averaged over 10 points per game in the last eight games.

“James is an athlete and has been a great addition for our team,” said SHS coach Keith LeGree. “For someone that hasn’t played in three years, he really plays within himself, and knows what he can do. He does everything we ask of him and that is to hit the boards on offense and trying to get the ball down to Leslie Black in the post. He has been a great team basketball player.”

“Having played football the past four years I really missed basketball,” said Flagg. “I talked to coach LeGree and told him I’d do whatever they needed me to if he’d give me a chance this year. I feel like my role is to rebound and try and help Leslie in the post. I really think we are coming together and I’m looking forward to the region and the state.”