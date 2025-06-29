Tormenta rallies, but falls in penalties Trailing by two goals with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Tormenta rallied for two late goals to tie the Charleston Battery 3-3 Saturday night before falling in penalty kicks. Latest Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight Eagle signee Kathryn DeLoach captures GA PGA Jr. title, Woodrum places third SEB flag football team participates in national tournament in Canton, Ohio