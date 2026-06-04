Calendar0605 2026

Today

ä DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEA-REX Party will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä DINO JEWELRY Making Activity will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR DIY Fossil Stone Activity will be held June 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections and Registration will meet June 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BABY SENSORY Time will be held June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet June 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves a dinosaur stick puppet. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT WINE Cork Planters Activity will be held June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER FOSSIL Fun will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOSSIL STORYTIME & Craft Activity will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL GUEST Sean Driscoll will present “Diggery Digger’s Rock n’ Roar Dino Show” June 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE B.Y.O.B Book Club will meet June 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held June 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held June 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä UKULELE LESSONS will be offered June 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKIE EXCAVATION will be held June 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR DECOUPAGE Napkins Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR STORY Share Activity will be held June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY MUSIC Time will be held June 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet June 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves air-drying a clay dinosaur. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT DINO Planters Activity will be held June 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet June 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER BUILD a Dino Day will be held June 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VOLCANO LAB will be held June 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL GUEST Jeffini will be at Statesboro Regional Library June 18 beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN TOTES Activity will be held June 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.