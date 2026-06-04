Entertainment, inspiration for all ages

The Averitt Center for the Arts announced earlier this week its Summer/Fall 2026 season for the Emma Kelly Theater, offering a range of entertainment for audiences of all ages.

“From toe-tapping music to heartwarming theater and side-splitting comedy, the season is designed to bring families and communities together.,” a release from the Averitt Center stated.

Season Highlights:

7/17, 7/18, 7/19 – The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, the Musical – This classic tale is brought to life by local talent and produced in partnership with Statesboro High School.

This classic tale is brought to life by local talent and produced in partnership with Statesboro High School. 7/24 – An Evening with Grammy & Emmy Winner – John Berry – Singer-songwriter with multiple Gold and Platinum records over a career that has spanned decades, John Berry first rose to stardom in the 1990s with such mega hits as Your Love Amazes Me, Standing on the Edge of Goodbye, and She’s Taken a Shine.

Singer-songwriter with multiple Gold and Platinum records over a career that has spanned decades, John Berry first rose to stardom in the 1990s with such mega hits as Your Love Amazes Me, Standing on the Edge of Goodbye, and She’s Taken a Shine. 8/8 – Sean of the South – Columnist, humorist, multi-instrumentalist, and stand-up storyteller known for his commentary on life in the American South.

Columnist, humorist, multi-instrumentalist, and stand-up storyteller known for his commentary on life in the American South. 9/5 – Gold City – Dove Award winning Gospel quartet whose mission it is to honor God, share the gospel, witness to the lost and encourage the saved.

Dove Award winning Gospel quartet whose mission it is to honor God, share the gospel, witness to the lost and encourage the saved. 10/3 - Etta May – Winner of the prestigious American Comedy Award “Comic of the Year” think Blue Collar Comedy Tour but with better hair and a bigger attitude!

Winner of the prestigious American Comedy Award “Comic of the Year” think Blue Collar Comedy Tour but with better hair and a bigger attitude! 10/25 - Wilson Fairchild – Signed to Gaither Music Group, and the sons of the legendary Statler Brother legends Don Reid and Harold Reid, Wilson Fairchild proudly carry forward their fathers’ enduing influence on country and gospel music while carving out a sound distinctly their own.

Signed to Gaither Music Group, and the sons of the legendary Statler Brother legends Don Reid and Harold Reid, Wilson Fairchild proudly carry forward their fathers’ enduing influence on country and gospel music while carving out a sound distinctly their own. 11/8 - Darin & Brooke Aldrige – Four-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award for Female Vocalist of the Year, and IBMA Mentor of the Year, Darin & Brooke Aldridge follow the path of their dreams providing fans with music intended to lift people up.

Darin & Brooke Aldrige – Four-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award for Female Vocalist of the Year, and IBMA Mentor of the Year, Darin & Brooke Aldridge follow the path of their dreams providing fans with music intended to lift people up. 11/14 - Jason Crabb – Grammy and 21-time Dove Award winner, including Gospel Music Associations’ Male Vocalist of the Year.

Grammy and 21-time Dove Award winner, including Gospel Music Associations’ Male Vocalist of the Year. 11/21, 11/22 - Grace, A Performance of Praise – The Cotton Rose School of Dance presents a performance inspired by His word that is meant to inspire audiences of all ages, while highlighting talented local dancers.

“Our 2026 Summer/Fall season is all about inspiring joy, laughter, and togetherness,” said Averitt Center Executive Director Robert Faller. “From uplifting concerts, family-friendly musicals, and dance, to comedy intended to make the whole family laugh, every performance is designed to create memories you will cherish for years to come.”

Faller said that more local favorites and a multiple Grammy award winning husband and wife duo bringing their awe-inspiring Christmas show to Statesboro for the first time will be announced.

Tickets are available for individual shows and multi-show packages are available. Visit averittcenterforthearts.org or call (912) 212-2787 to reserve seats.