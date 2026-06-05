Police report - June 5, 2026

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Thomas Adam Brown, 41, Mobile, Ala. — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Joshua Andre Gilbert, 17, Statesboro — Wearing mask, hood or device which conceals identity of wearer, possession/sale of tobacco to minors, loitering or prowling.

▲ Kristopher Manuel Hall, 39, Statesboro — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Timothy Elliott Howard, 47, Midway — Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

▲ Shade Maryann James, 32, Statesboro — Wanted by Long County Sheriff’s Office.

▲ Shanise Taya Johnson, 25, Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

▲ Justin Malik McHenry, 29, Augusta — Wanted from Richmond County.

▲ Thomas Jashwan Mikell, 26, Statesboro — Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

▲ James Leon Saxon, 38, Springfield — Terroristic threats and acts.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kendra Denise Archer, 22, Sylvania — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

▲ Marco Velasco Carmona Velasco, 30, Statesboro — Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass, harassing communications.

▲ Lace Marie Ellrod, 40, Statesboro — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Kayden Nathaniel Frazier, 21, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, violation of license restrictions.

▲ Areoin Labron Glover, 32, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Christina Bonita Guillen, 27, Statesboro — Criminal trespass.

▲ Dartavius Deventa Smith, 37, Statesboro — Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Stephen Daniel Boswell, 62, Richmond Hill — Driving without a valid license, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 35 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 33 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one fire call and 21 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Tuesday; 13 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 44 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Language Line — One call Tuesday; Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agencies — Seven calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

—compiled by Jim Healy