Tormenta 2 lines up summer schedule

Following the United Soccer League's announcement today of the cancellation of the USL League Two regular season, Tormenta FC 2 announces its intention to compete against current Deep South Division clubs in exhibition matches and friendlies throughout the summer of 2020. Tormenta FC 2 will remain in contact with the USL and club officials to discuss a path towards competing while following the guidance of the Bulloch County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tormenta FC 2 values the continued support of its fans and will continue to provide updates as they become available.







“We thank the USL League Two office for their collaborative efforts and transparency throughout the last few months, and their ongoing commitment to support clubs like ourselves who remain optimistic about bringing top-tier amateur soccer to our community this summer,” Tormenta FC 2 Head Coach Ian Cameron said.





“When the authorities deem it safe to do so, we have every intention of bringing a group of players into our community to develop and grow on and off the field,” Cameron said. “The development of players will always be the primary motivator for us, so our focus remains firmly on that target.”





For updates on COVID-19 and how it affects the club, visit the COVID-19 FAQ Page. Check out Tormenta FC’s social media channels and Youth Activity Page for engaging content to help pass the time while social distancing. Fans can purchase 2020 Season Ticket Memberships at www.tormentafc.com/seasontickets.