Ticket, stadium, streaming, radio information for Bulloch Academy state championship game

Ticket, stadium, streaming, radio information

Bulloch Academy will be the visiting team for Saturday night's Class 4-A championship game against First Presbyterian Day.

Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for students. Cash and credit cards will be accepted at the gate.

Game time is 8 p.m. Prior to the game, Bulloch Academy supporters will have a large tailgate in the parking area at Paulson.

The team is scheduled to arrive at Paulson Stadium at 5:45 p.m.

The game will be streamed live on giaa.tv. The cost is $39.99.

The game will be broadcast live on radio station 99.7 WPTB.

Also, the radio broadcast will be streamed at:

https://radio.securenetsystems.net/cwa/index.cfm?CFID=3fcb2119-7e58-4b0b-a506-5206ffcda891&CFTOKEN=0&stationCallSign=WPTB



