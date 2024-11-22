By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Ticket, stadium, streaming, radio information for Bulloch Academy state championship game
GIAA
Bulloch Academy vs. First Presbyterian Day

Ticket, stadium, streaming, radio information

Bulloch Academy will be the visiting team for Saturday night's Class 4-A championship game against First Presbyterian Day.

Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for students. Cash and credit cards will be accepted at the gate.

Game time is 8 p.m. Prior to the game, Bulloch Academy supporters will have a large tailgate in the parking area at Paulson.

The team is scheduled to arrive at Paulson Stadium at 5:45 p.m.

The game will be streamed live on giaa.tv. The cost is $39.99.

The game will be broadcast live on radio station 99.7 WPTB.

Also, the radio broadcast will be streamed at:  

https://radio.securenetsystems.net/cwa/index.cfm?CFID=3fcb2119-7e58-4b0b-a506-5206ffcda891&CFTOKEN=0&stationCallSign=WPTB