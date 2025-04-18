By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Thomas ties course record leads at RBC Heritage by 3 shots
RBC Heritage
Justin Thomas walks off the 18th green after just missing a 5-foot birdie which would have set the course record at Harbor Town golf links. His 61 gave him a three-shot lead after the opening round at Hilton Head Island. - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff
Justin Thomas took full advantage of beautiful conditions Thursday at the Harbor Town golf as he tied the course record with a 10-under 61 as he leads the RBC Heritage by Thomas actually had a chance to break the course record which was held by Troy Merritt and David Frost, but his 5-foot birdie on the 18th hole just missed the cup. On the heels of a disappointing Masters tournament where he tied for 36th Thomas took advantage of a hot putter, sinking three puts of over 30 feet in blistering the course with 11 birdies.