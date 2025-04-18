Thomas ties course record leads at RBC Heritage by 3 shots

Justin Thomas took full advantage of beautiful conditions Thursday at the Harbor Town golf as he tied the course record with a 10-under 61 as he leads the RBC Heritage by Thomas actually had a chance to break the course record which was held by Troy Merritt and David Frost, but his 5-foot birdie on the 18th hole just missed the cup. On the heels of a disappointing Masters tournament where he tied for 36th Thomas took advantage of a hot putter, sinking three puts of over 30 feet in blistering the course with 11 birdies.