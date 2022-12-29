Statesboro tops SEB at Gentlemen's Classic

Statesboro and Southeast Bulloch both showed some rust in the first half, but played a pretty entertaining second half Wednesday night as the Blue Devils held off a late Yellow Jacket run to win 66-62 in the first day of the annual Statesboro Gentlemen’s Classic.







In a first half plagued by whistles and poor shooting the Yellow Jackets opened up a 17-11 lead before Statesboro went on an 8-0 run to grab a 19-17 lead. The two teams traded baskets the rest of the way and Statesboro led 24-22 at halftime.





In the second half Statesboro stormed back behind the shooting of Kam Mikell who had 11 of his 20 points in the third quarter. D.J. Brown added three buckets from long range and Statesboro pulled out to a 53-40 lead.





The Yellow Jackets stormed back behind the play of Zach Wells who finished with 17 points including 11 in the second half. SEB got within three at 63-60 with 2:12 to play on a 20-10 run and had a couple chances to tie the game, but Statesboro got a putback by Muhammad Shareef and a three by Mikell as they held on for the victory.





After the game ironically Statesboro coach Keith LeGree showed his frustration, while the losing coach Tony Raymond was upbeat and optimistic.





“We played a cross county rival and I think only a couple players played with any fire,” said LeGree. “Kam Mikell played his butt off and I am proud of him, but I feel like we were flat and just uninspired out there as a team tonight. I expect a lot more from this group and we have to learn how to put a team away when we have a chance and not let them back in the game like we did tonight.”





As for Raymond, he loved the fight he saw in his team and feels their recent games against tough teams on the road had them prepared for a good team like Statesboro.





“We went up to Warner Robbins and played some really good teams recently,” said Raymond. “I think we feel like we can play with anyone. We know how good Statesboro is and even when we got down, we never gave up and fought back till the end. I think that is what separates this team from the past couple years.”





Southeast Bulloch was led by Wells with 17 and Collin Smith who chipped in with 14. Raymond was pleased to see the continued progress from Wells who has stepped into a major role on the team.

“He was primarily our sixth man,” said Raymond. “He has really worked hard and is playing himself into major minutes and becoming someone we can really count on.”





For Statesboro Leslie Black led the way with 21 points and 13 rebounds while Mikell added 20 points. LeGree felt like Black should have been even more dominant against an undersized team like SEB and expects more effort in the Blue Devils next two games in the Gentlemen’s Classic.





“Leslie scored tonight but I think he should have taken over the game,” said LeGree. “You need your best players to just take over at times and I didn’t think he did that tonight. Leslie was our region player of the year and we need him to play that way more consistently. We still have a couple good teams we will be playing Thursday and Friday and we need him to step up.”





Statesboro hosts Glenn Hills Thursday at 7:00 and will play Portal Friday at 7:00 to wrap things up at home.