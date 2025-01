The Statesboro Blue Devils were swept Tuesday night at home as the girl’s fell 66-34 and the boy’s dropped a 58-49 decision to the Tigers. It was the first region loss of the season for both teams. For the Statesboro boys (14-2, 2-1) it was a humbling loss as they came in having beat their last eight opponents by at least 27 points. The Tigers were the first real test of the season and according to head coach Keith LeGree the Blue Devils failed the test.