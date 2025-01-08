Statesboro sweeps South Effingham in region opener

The Statesboro Blue Devils opened region play with a pair of wins over the visiting South Effingham Mustangs. The girl’s broke open a close game and went on for a 54-36 win, while the Statesboro boy’s continued their dominance with an 86-49 win over South Effingham. For the boys the 37-point victory improved their record to 13-1. What has been even more impressive is the fact that Statesboro has averaged 67 points per game this year while allowing only 40 points per contest. In their last seven games they have been able to play every player on the team as each game has been won by at least 30 points.