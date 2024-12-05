By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch, Portal football players receive multiple All-Region honors
GHSA

Area GHSA high school football teams have wrapped up the season and the post-season awards are being handed out. Statesboro High, Southeast Bulloch and Portal all had quite a few players honored. Here is a list of the players.


PORTAL 

First team: Chase Smith, Braylon Davis, Josh Coleman and Quan Coleman. 

Second team: Samari McBride, Harold Washinton, Cooper Motes and Ethan Lewis. 

Honorable Mention: Samarion McBride, Kobe Burroughs, Zion Lanier and Ja’Lon Strickland.

 

SOUTHEAST BULLOCH

Co-offensive player of the year: Colby Smith. 

First team: JoTavion Gaines, Deacon Craig, Mike Dixon, Kyle O’Brien, Chris Jones. 

Second team: Forrest Fretwell, Jayden Murphy, Clay Williams. 

Honorable mention: Jerrad Maddox, Rhett Morgan, Quentin Reed, Easton Phillips, Trent Jones, Brant Horst, Aaden Peterson, Tyrone McGee, Stevie Padgett.

 

STATESBORO 

First team: Keon Childers, Jovon Gibson, Xavier Spells and Adrian James. 

Second team: Rashad Chavers, Gage Newsome and Khory Herrington. 

Honorable mention: Josh Brockett, Davis Harrison, Randon Gay, Jaylyn Heath, Beckham Jarrard, Qua Prescott, Aden Merritt and Quinn Williams.