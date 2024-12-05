Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch, Portal football players receive multiple All-Region honors

Area GHSA high school football teams have wrapped up the season and the post-season awards are being handed out. Statesboro High, Southeast Bulloch and Portal all had quite a few players honored. Here is a list of the players.





PORTAL

First team: Chase Smith, Braylon Davis, Josh Coleman and Quan Coleman.

Second team: Samari McBride, Harold Washinton, Cooper Motes and Ethan Lewis.

Honorable Mention: Samarion McBride, Kobe Burroughs, Zion Lanier and Ja’Lon Strickland.

SOUTHEAST BULLOCH

Co-offensive player of the year: Colby Smith.

First team: JoTavion Gaines, Deacon Craig, Mike Dixon, Kyle O’Brien, Chris Jones.

Second team: Forrest Fretwell, Jayden Murphy, Clay Williams.

Honorable mention: Jerrad Maddox, Rhett Morgan, Quentin Reed, Easton Phillips, Trent Jones, Brant Horst, Aaden Peterson, Tyrone McGee, Stevie Padgett.

STATESBORO

First team: Keon Childers, Jovon Gibson, Xavier Spells and Adrian James.

Second team: Rashad Chavers, Gage Newsome and Khory Herrington.

Honorable mention: Josh Brockett, Davis Harrison, Randon Gay, Jaylyn Heath, Beckham Jarrard, Qua Prescott, Aden Merritt and Quinn Williams.