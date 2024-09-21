Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch, Bulloch Academy all win Friday night; Portal falls to Metter

In a game that took more than three hours to complete, Statesboro High prevailed against Bradwell Institute, 41-36, Friday night at Womack Field.

The Blue Devils evened their region record at 2-2 and improved to 2-3 on the season. Bradwell was flagged more than two dozen times, which caused the game to drag on much longer than a usual high school game.

Statesboro has next week off before returning Oct. 4 to Womack Field against Lakeside-Evans for their third consecutive home game.

Southeast Bulloch dominated Windsor Forest Friday night in Savannah, earning a 35-8 region win to move to 4-1 on the season.

The Yellow Jackets host Liberty County next Friday, Sept. 27 at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet.

Bulloch Academy stayed undefeated with an impressive 49-14 win over Strong Rock Friday night in Gator Alley.

The GISA top-ranked Gators (5-0) are home again next week when they face Tattnall Square Sept. 27.

Cross county rival Metter came to the Portal Athletic Complex Friday night and defeated the Panthers, 28-7.

Portal (2-3) will be at home next Friday night, Sept. 27, against Savannah High.

Local Scores

Statesboro 41, Bradwell Institute 36

Southeast Bulloch 35, Windsor Forest 8

Bulloch Academy 49, Strong Rock 14

Metter 28, Portal 7

State Scores

Adairsville 44, LaFayette 13

Allatoona 42, Dalton 29

Americus Sumter 15, Shaw 14

Appling County 35, Suwannee, Fla. 16

Athens Academy 29, Commerce 28

Aucilla Christian, Fla. 31, Baconton 7

Benedictine Military 31, Westminster 3

Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10

Bremen 31, Model 0

Brentwood 33, John Milledge 6

Brookwood 52, Berkmar 6

Brunswick 21, Greenbrier 14

Buford (GA) 46, Discovery 0

Cartersville 55, Woodland Cartersville 7

Cedartown 36, Cass 0

Central-Carrollton 70, Mundy's Mill 6

Chattooga 49, Armuchee 7

Cherokee 49, North Paulding 28

Christian Heritage 35, Gordon Lee 20

Clarke Central 27, Jackson County 11

Coffee 10, Mainland, Fla. 7

Collins Hill 17, Central Gwinnett 7

Colquitt County 44, Rickards, Fla. 13

Crisp County 30, Swainsboro 6

Darlington 21, Haralson County 16

Douglass 28, Cedar Grove (GA) 0

Dublin 56, Jefferson County 0

Duluth 90, Meadowcreek 0

East Coweta 31, Perry (GA) 15

East Jackson 45, East Hall 27

East Paulding 40, New Manchester 39

Eastside 48, Flowery Branch 12

Effingham County 47, South Effingham 0

Elbert County 46, Oglethorpe County 13

Fannin County 44, Dade County 0

Forsyth Central 24, Alpharetta 13

Fox Creek, S.C. 47, T.W. Josey 6

Gadsden County, Fla. 60, Seminole County 7

George Walton 49, Athens Christian 15

Gordon Central 30, Coosa 0

Grayson 63, Grovetown 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 48, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Harlem 28, West Laurens 7

Harrison 34, Campbell 18

Hart County 28, Monroe Area 21

Heritage-Catoosa 24, Ridgeland 21

Hillgrove 27, Pebblebrook 6

Holy Innocents' 20, Therrell 6

Howard 42, Hephzibah 20

Irwin County 48, Cook 33

Jonesboro 14, Harris County 12

Kell 34, Columbia 6

Kennesaw Mountain 32, Lithia Springs 8

Lafayette Christian 38, Holy Ground Baptist 16

Lakeside-Evans 28, Glynn Academy 14

Landmark Christian 36, Lake Oconee 24

Lee County 62, Wekiva, Fla. 17

Liberty County 21, Islands 0

Lincoln (FL), Fla. 10, Ware County 0

Lincoln County 41, Silver Bluff, S.C. 15

Lumpkin County 49, Chestatee 25

Manchester 38, Chapel Hill 0

McEachern 67, Paulding County 7

McIntosh County Academy 32, Screven County 14

Mill Creek 42, Mountain View 0

Miller County 42, Liberty County, Fla. 0

Milton (GA) 47, Chattahoochee 0

Monroe 28, Pelham 21

Mount Vernon 35, Mount Pisgah Christian 3

Mt. Paran Christian 30, Washington-Wilkes 18

Newton 50, Archer 25

Norcross 27, Peachtree Ridge 26

North Gwinnett 52, Parkview 13

North Hall 35, White County 21

North Oconee 24, East Forsyth 7

Northgate 22, Banneker 14

Northwest Whitfield 38, Gilmer 10

Osborne 13, South Cobb 0

Peach County 50, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Pickens 35, Dawson County 23

Pierce County 17, Brooks County 14

Pike County 28, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 18

Pope 27, Lassiter 3

Rabun County 31, Banks County 9

Richmond Hill 35, Buchholz, Fla. 28

Ringgold 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27

Rockmart 35, Coahulla Creek 7

Rome 59, Alexander 0

Roswell 41, Seckinger 10

Sandy Creek 45, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 0

Savannah Country Day 31, Tattnall County 9

Schley County 54, Crawford County (GA) 21

Sherwood Christian 50, David Emanuel 6

Social Circle 65, Utopian 6

Sonoraville 49, Murray County 6

South Gwinnett 59, Rockdale County 6

Southeast Whitfield 46, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 12

Southwest Macon 45, Central-Macon 6

Sprayberry 34, Riverwood 3

Temple 49, Pepperell 28

Thomasville def. Bacon County, forfeit

Tiftarea 29, Southland 21

Toombs County 61, Hamilton County, Fla. 0

Trion 35, Robbinsville, N.C. 28, OT

Union County 21, North Murray 0

Valwood 28, North Florida Christian, Fla. 10

Villa Rica 38, South Paulding 14

Walnut Grove 29, Cedar Shoals 19

Warner Robins 41, Veterans 10

Washington County 21, Bleckley County 17

Wesleyan 42, St. Francis 3

West Hall 27, Franklin County 13

Westminster-Augusta 71, Holy Spirit 14

Westover 36, Jackson 0

Westside (Macon) 20, Lamar County 10

Westside-Augusta 21, Aquinas 16

Wheeler 24, Marietta 17

Woodward Academy 35, Chamblee 14