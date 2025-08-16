Statesboro rallies past Southeast Bulloch, 21-10, to open 2025 season

Statesboro High opened the 2025 football season with a tough 21-10 victory over cross-county rival Southeast Bulloch on a soggy Friday night at Womack Field.

The 7:30 p.m. kickoff was delayed more than one hour due to thunderstorms.

The Blue Devils trailed 10-6, but scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion just before halftime to take a 14-10 lead into the locker room.

Statesboro added a touchdown and the defense shut out the Yellow Jackets in the second half for the 21-10 final.

It was the third consecutive season the two schools opened the season playing each other. Statesboro won 12-7 in 2023, while SEB earned a 23-18 victory in 2024.

Statesboro goes on the road next Friday, Aug. 22, to face Veterans. Southeast Bulloch has a week off and then travels to play Islands on Friday, Aug. 29.

Portal and Bulloch Academy play Saturday night at 9 in the Erk Russell Classic at Paulson Stadium.