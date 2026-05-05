Georgia taxpayers to get rebates from the state within weeks

ATLANTA — Georgia taxpayers should begin seeing income tax refunds from the state soon.

Most eligible taxpayers who filed timely state returns for 2024 and 2025 can expect one-time rebates of $250 for individuals, $375 for heads of households and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

The payback is the result of state lawmakers voting unanimously in the House and Senate to pass House Bill 1000 this year. The measure was funded in the amended budget for the current fiscal year, with an estimated price tag of about $1.2 billion.

“Our team is ready to deliver these refunds efficiently and securely to Georgia taxpayers,” Georgia Department of Revenue Commissioner David Burge said in a statement Monday.

The rebate was a priority for Gov. Brian Kemp, who touted it as the fourth under his leadership.

Kemp’s office said Monday that most should see the money “within the coming weeks,” with the governor adding that Georgians “know best how to spend their money, not the government.”

If you know your federally adjusted gross income, you can check your eligibility for the state rebate at https://gtc.dor.ga.gov/_/.

More information at https://dor.georgia.gov/georgia-surplus-tax-refund.