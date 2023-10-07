Statesboro knocks off Greenbrier 10-3 to start region play 1-0

It may not have been pretty, but the Statesboro Blue Devils were able to snap a three-game losing streak and started out region play with a much-needed victory as they knocked off Greenbrier 10-3 Friday at Womack Field.

“I’m so proud of our kids and how they battled,” said Blue Devil coach Matt Dobson. “Our defense played lights out like they have all year.”

The Statesboro defense not only kept the Wolfpack out of the end zone but they scored the only touchdown of the game.

Neither team was able to move the ball much on offense and the two teams went to the second quarter with no score. Pinned deep in their own territory the Statesboro offense coughed up the ball and Greenbrier recovered on the 15-yard line. A few plays later Corey Budget picked off a pass from quarterback Cole Trupp at the two-yard line and took off 98-yards untouched into the end zone for a 7-0 Statesboro lead.









“That turnover came at just the right time,” Dobson said. “We have some tough, hard-nosed kids and they showed it tonight. We had to play a lot of younger guys and they really battled. It wasn’t perfect by any means and we have a lot to work on, but they found a way to get a huge win for us tonight.”

The Wolfpack then inserted Brayden Stephens at quarterback, and he quickly got Greenbrier down inside the Statesboro 10-yard line. The defense held from there and forced Greenbrier to settle for a 27-yard Keegan Moran field goal which cut the lead to 7-3.

The Statesboro offense finally came to life as quarterback Kam Mikell picked up 15-yards to the Greenbrier 28-yard line. Mikell then found Raylin Grant down to the 15-yard line. The drive ended up stalling and Keith Howard came in for a 31-yard field goal as time expired for a 10-3 Statesboro lead.

Neither team really moved the ball much on offense in the second half. Mikell added a 32-yard run to the Greenbrier 18-yard line. Howard attempted a 35-yard field goal but missed wide left.

“It’s all about starting off 1-0 in region play,” Dobson said. “It is now about trying to be 1-0 every week from here on out. We have talked to our kids about it doesn’t matter to start out 1-4 it is what we do from here on out.”









The Blue Devils improved greatly running the ball despite not being able to get into the end zone. Statesboro ended the game with 147 yards rushing and 43 yards passing. Mikell had 69 yards rushing while Elijah Wells had 67 yards. Greenbrier finished with 62 yards rushing and 101 yards passing.

The Blue Devils improve to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in region play. Up next Statesboro hosts the No. 1 ranked 6-0 Coffee County Trojans Friday at 7:30 at Womack Field.