Statesboro High girls and boys tennis teams advance to Sweet 16 of state playoffs

The Statesboro High girls and boys tennis teams both defeated Villa Rica at the Mill Creek Park Tennis Center Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs.

For their Sweet 16, second-round matchup, the Lady Devils will travel to Jackson County on Monday for a 2 p.m. match. The boys will travel to Athens on Monday to take on Clarke Central in the Sweet 16.

On Tuesday, the Lady Devils dominated from the start against the Wildcats.

Naomi Feltman cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles. Maxine Feltman was just behind her with a 6-0, 6-0 win to put the Devils up 2-0. Ada Lacienski won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles and Annalia Small and Lindsay Collins won at doubles by the same 6-0, 6-0 score to win the match 4-0. Lorelei Prosser and Nellie Watanabe were up a set and leading in the second when the match was called.

In boys action, Sean Kim and Carter Copeland won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles to put the Devils on the board. Asher Hodgin and Luke Watanabe were just behind them with a 6-0, 6-0 win and Davis Hall clinched the match with his 50th career win as he claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Xavier Deckard and Tyler Blythe were both leading their matches when it was called.