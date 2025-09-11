Statesboro heads to Glynn Academy looking to build momentum in region play

The Statesboro Blue Devils kicked off region play making up for last year’s debacle against Greenbrier by beating the Wolfpack, 42-28, last Friday night at Womack Field.

In the 2024 game, the Blue Devils had five turnovers, all of which resulted in points for the Wolfpack. Friday, the Blue Devils had only one turnover and a balanced offensive attack led by four touchdowns from Keon Childers helped Statesboro move to 2-1 on the season.

“From the second quarter on, we played really well offensively,” coach Matt Dobson said. “We did a great job of mixing the pass and the run and the biggest thing is we didn’t hurt ourselves with multiple turnovers. Our defense made stops when we needed them to. It was far from a perfect game but I was proud of the effort and the execution for the most part.”

Dobson believes the balance on offense is important to keep opponents from coming up with a game plan to stop one specific thing the Blue Devils do.

“We ran the ball more than we threw in the first half, but we were more successful through the air,” Dobson said. “That flipped in the second half as we took what we saw the defense was giving it and started being more successful on the ground. Our offensive line continues to grow and they really did a great job once again.”

This week, the Blue Devils head to Brunswick to take on the Glynn Academy Red Terror. Glynn is currently 1-2 and coming off a surprising 35-28 loss at Bradwell Friday. The Terror are running a version of the flexbone offense and Dobson knows how difficult that can be to defend.

“It will be a unique challenge with them running the flex bone under center,” Dobson said. “You don’t see the triple option too much so it’s hard to prepare for. The good thing for us is we played Southeast Bulloch in the opener and played Dublin and a couple other teams that have option principles in their offense to help us understand what to do. We feel like we have a good game plan and are excited about the road test ahead for us.”

Statesboro and Glynn Academy are scheduled for a 7:30 start Friday at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick.