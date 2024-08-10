Statesboro Football 2024

Year one for Statesboro High head football coach Matt Dobson was a struggle for most of the 2023 season. After installing a new offense and defense, the Blue Devils were sitting at 2-7 and about to miss out on the state playoffs. But suddenly, things started to click.

Following a 50-0 blowout to Ware County in the second-to last game of the regular season, it would have been easy for the team to pack things in, but instead, they shut out Jenkins 35-0 to earn the No. 3 seed in the state playoffs.

And, rather than just being happy to make the big dance, the Blue Devils crashed the party with an impressive 49-28 win over perennial playoff contender Tucker for their first playoff win since 2013.

Statesboro’s run came to a halt with a 42-7 loss to Harris County in the second round, but the way the season ended, gave Dobson some much-needed momentum going into the spring and the off-season.

“I think the biggest thing that came with the way we closed out the season is it gave them a taste of success,” Dobson said. “Statesboro just hasn’t been able to get a playoff win in a while and a win in the state was much needed. I think winning breeds winning and we hope to carry that into this season as well.”

The Blue Devils saw two key seniors sign with Power-5 programs as quarterback Kam Mikell signed with Colorado and defensive end Amontrae Bradford sign with Georgia Tech. A few others will continue their football careers as well, leaving plenty of holes to fill as Statesboro returns only three starters on offense and three on defense.

“We had a lot of guys start a game or two because of many reasons, so we do have some experience back,” Dobson said. “We have been able to play in some team camps and 7-on-7 camps so the good thing this summer is our guys have had a chance to play together in the positions they will be playing this season.”

Offense

One area Dobson has high hopes for this fall is the Blue Devil offensive line that is returning a few players who missed significant time in 2023, and a couple who only missed spring practice.

“We had two guys who started every game for us last year out with minor injuries in the spring,” Dobson said. “Hamp Harelson was a starter as a sophomore but missed all of last year with an injury, but we expect him back pretty soon. We also had a rising junior offensive lineman returning from an ACL injury.

“We had a total of five offensive linemen out, which was a blessing and a curse. The good thing is I feel like we built some depth there in the situation we were in. I think the offensive line will be the thing we lean on this year, especially early on.”

Dobson is happy to have T.Y. Chambers back at running back where he looked impressive at the end of the season.

One of the keys to a successful season will be the progress the Blue Devils get from a couple of young quarterbacks. After looking at two underclassmen over the summer, Dobson is going with freshman Beckham Jarrard as the starter.

“Beckham has had a great off season,” Dobson said. “We are excited about his talent level and his potential. He will have his mistakes as any quarterback would, especially on the 5-A level, but we think he will continue to improve throughout the year. We will rely a little more on the run game to start off the season, but I have confidence he will progress and help us open things up.”

Defense

On defense, the Blue Devils have three starters back and are counting on some of their rising juniors who saw limited playing time to step into some of the starting roles. Dobson said the experience on the line of scrimmage should be the biggest strength on that side of the ball.

“Xavier Spells and Cam Jackson are two guys we are excited about coming back and both are rising juniors,” Dobson said. “Avery Jackson saw a lot of time up front last year as a freshman and has looked good. Rashad Chambers played a lot at linebacker and continues to impress. Javon Gibson is our leading tackler returning at safety, and then a lot of guys who played minutes for us but didn’t start will be filling in the gaps like Keon Childers, Jo’Kori Cope and Jeron Tisby. Those are guys we will be counting on this year.”

New region

The Blue Devils also enter a new region in 2024 that will include Glynn Academy, Greenbrier, Bradwell, Lakeside, Brunswick, Evans, South Effingham and Effingham County. There are plenty of familiar schools, but it leaves the Blue Devils with an eight-game region schedule and only four playoff spots compared to five teams vying for four spots, like they have had the past few years.

"It's going to be a challenge to get a playoff spot," Dobson said. “Three of the teams coming in tied for first place in their region last year and return plenty of starters. We only get two games before jumping right into region play, so we won't have a lot of time to test things out before the games really start to count."

Statesboro opens at Southeast Bulloch August 16.





2024 Schedule

Aug. 16 at SEB

Aug. 23 Veterans

Sept. 6 at Greenbrier

Sept. 13 Glynn Academy

Sept. 20 Bradwell Institute

Oct. 4 Lakeside-Evans

Oct. 11 at Brunswick

Oct. 18 Evans

Oct. 25 at South Effingham

Nov. 1 at Effingham County

