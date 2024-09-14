Statesboro falls in heartbreaker at Womack; Portal, SEB, Bulloch Academy all notch victories

Playing at Womack Field Friday night, Glynn Academy edged Statesboro High, 21-20, giving the Blue Devils their second straight region loss.
Statesboro (1-3) is at home again next Friday night, Sept. 20, welcoming Bradwell Institute to Womack in another region game.
After a big loss last week to Jenkins County, Portal bounced back in a region game on the road, defeating Bryan County, 20-8, in Pembroke Friday.
The Panthers (2-2) play another cross-county rival next Friday, Sept. 20, at the Portal Athletic Complex, facing Metter in a region contest.
Bulloch Academy moved to 5-0 on the season with a dominating performance, beating John Milledge Academy Friday in Milledgeville, 35-6.
The Gators are at home next Friday, Sept. 20 against Strong Rock.
Southeast Bulloch (3-1) took care of business in Brooklet Friday with a 35-13 win over Johnson of Savannah.
The Yellow Jackets continue their region schedule next Friday, Sept. 20 when they face Windsor Forest on the road.
Local Scores
State Scores
Bethlehem Christian Academy 55, King's Academy 0
Bowdon 35, Heard County 21
Brentwood 42, Thomas Jefferson 6
Brookstone 38, Southwest Georgia Academy 0
Brunswick 48, Evans 14
Burke County 14, Northside-Warner Robins 6
Cairo 27, Cook 10
Calvary Day 48, Windsor Forest 7
Cambridge 31, Calhoun 19
Camden County 47, Spruce Creek, Fla. 20
Carrollton 45, Gainesville 16
Cartersville 43, Dalton 13
Carver-Columbus 26, Northside-Columbus 0
Cedartown 45, Allatoona 7
Central Gwinnett 21, Chapel Hill 10
Chattooga 55, Gordon Central 6
Cherokee Bluff 42, Banks County 0
Christian Heritage 38, Dade County 26
Clinch County 28, Mitchell County 8
Coffee 27, Gadsden County, Fla. 14
Columbus 17, Jordan 13
Creekside Christian Academy 43, Georgia Military 6
Creekview 45, Riverwood 7
Darlington 27, Whitefield Academy 20
DeLand, Fla. 38, Appling County 7
Denmark 32, Alpharetta 13
Dodge County 13, Vidalia 7
Drew 19, Midtown 0
Fannin County 42, Coosa 0
Fitzgerald 23, Brooks County 13
Flint River 28, Calvary Christian 0
Gordon Lee 42, Armuchee 0
Groves 25, Islands 22
Habersham Central 56, Loganville 21
Harrison 31, Pebblebrook 19
Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden Christ School, N.C. 3
Hillgrove 30, Osborne 3
Hiram 41, Cass 27
Houston County 42, Tift County 19
Hughes 53, Banneker 6
Irwin County 55, Dooly County 7
Jackson County 21, Madison County 7
Jenkins 51, Beach 7
Jenkins County 20, Emanuel County Institute 17, OT
Johnson Ferry Christian 28, Holy Ground Baptist 14
Jones County 21, Union Grove 14
LaGrange 42, Fayette County 3
Lambert 13, West Forsyth (GA) 0
Lanier 41, Dacula 7
Lee County 47, Colquitt County 35
Maclay, Fla. 20, Valwood 19
Marietta 34, Etowah 0
Marist 57, Northview 0
McEachern 32, Campbell 0
McIntosh 15, Morrow 0
Metter 49, Savannah 0
Milton (GA) 28, Blessed Trinity 14
Monticello 10, Jackson 7
Morgan County 41, Cedar Shoals 19
Mount Vernon 57, B.E.S.T. Academy 20
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 33, Baconton 0
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 20, Stephenson 14
New Manchester 21, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Norcross 35, Duluth 21
North Clayton 49, Mundy's Mill 6
North Cobb 42, North Paulding 18
North Cobb Christian 41, Ringgold 39, 6OT
North Gwinnett 36, Brookwood 10
North Hall 28, Chestatee 14
North Oconee 35, Jefferson 0
Northwest Whitfield 43, Southeast Whitfield 7
Oconee County 35, Stephens County 10
Parkview 32, Berkmar 9
Paulding County 53, South Cobb 13
Peachtree Ridge 71, Meadowcreek 0
Pelham 9, Seminole County 6
Peoples Baptist 28, Covington 8
Perry (GA) 38, Veterans 0
Pierce County 48, New Hampstead 7
Prince Avenue Christian 55, Johns Creek 7
Rabun County 24, Bremen 21
Randolph Clay 48, Calhoun County 0
Richmond Hill 42, Wayne County 0
River Ridge 45, Pope 3
Rome 27, East Paulding 7
Sandy Creek 31, Upson-Lee 0
Savannah Christian Prep 28, Fellowship Christian School 7
Schley County 42, Chattahoochee County 16
Seckinger 20, Winder-Barrow 15
Sherwood Christian 56, Memorial Day 6
Sonoraville 28, Coahulla Creek 7
Sprayberry 31, Sequoyah 17
St. Pius X 55, Druid Hills 13
Starr's Mill 17, Luella 13
Stockbridge 49, McDonough 9
Tattnall Square 32, Strong Rock Christian 22
Thomas County Central 63, Bainbridge 7
Thomson 52, Swainsboro 7
Toombs County 56, Charlton County 18
Tri-Cities 21, Dunwoody 20
Trinity Christian-Dublin 43, Windsor 14
Trion 50, LaFayette 21
Troup County 24, Mary Persons 17
Valdosta 27, South Gwinnett 14
Villa Rica 35, Alexander 14
Walker 33, Heritage School 0
Walton 43, Wheeler 21
Ware Shoals, S.C. 28, Towns County 12
West Laurens 44, Cross Creek 28
Westfield (GA) 21, Tiftarea 14
Westminster 35, Gilmer 15
Westover 44, Griffin 7
White County 24, Pickens 7
Woodland Stockbridge 21, Eagle's Landing Christian 18
Woodstock 37, Lassiter 3
Woodward Academy 21, Shiloh 6