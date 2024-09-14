Statesboro falls in heartbreaker at Womack; Portal, SEB, Bulloch Academy all notch victories

Playing at Womack Field Friday night, Glynn Academy edged Statesboro High, 21-20, giving the Blue Devils their second straight region loss.

Statesboro (1-3) is at home again next Friday night, Sept. 20, welcoming Bradwell Institute to Womack in another region game.

After a big loss last week to Jenkins County, Portal bounced back in a region game on the road, defeating Bryan County, 20-8, in Pembroke Friday.

The Panthers (2-2) play another cross-county rival next Friday, Sept. 20, at the Portal Athletic Complex, facing Metter in a region contest.

Bulloch Academy moved to 5-0 on the season with a dominating performance, beating John Milledge Academy Friday in Milledgeville, 35-6.

The Gators are at home next Friday, Sept. 20 against Strong Rock.

Southeast Bulloch (3-1) took care of business in Brooklet Friday with a 35-13 win over Johnson of Savannah.

The Yellow Jackets continue their region schedule next Friday, Sept. 20 when they face Windsor Forest on the road.

Local Scores

Glynn Academy 21, Statesboro 20

Portal 20, Bryan County 8

Southeast Bulloch 35, Johnson-Savannah 13

Bulloch Academy 35, John Milledge 6

State Scores

Bethlehem Christian Academy 55, King's Academy 0

Bowdon 35, Heard County 21

Brentwood 42, Thomas Jefferson 6

Brookstone 38, Southwest Georgia Academy 0

Brunswick 48, Evans 14

Burke County 14, Northside-Warner Robins 6

Cairo 27, Cook 10

Calvary Day 48, Windsor Forest 7

Cambridge 31, Calhoun 19

Camden County 47, Spruce Creek, Fla. 20

Carrollton 45, Gainesville 16

Cartersville 43, Dalton 13

Carver-Columbus 26, Northside-Columbus 0

Cedartown 45, Allatoona 7

Central Gwinnett 21, Chapel Hill 10

Chattooga 55, Gordon Central 6

Cherokee Bluff 42, Banks County 0

Christian Heritage 38, Dade County 26

Clinch County 28, Mitchell County 8

Coffee 27, Gadsden County, Fla. 14

Columbus 17, Jordan 13

Creekside Christian Academy 43, Georgia Military 6

Creekview 45, Riverwood 7

Darlington 27, Whitefield Academy 20

DeLand, Fla. 38, Appling County 7

Denmark 32, Alpharetta 13

Dodge County 13, Vidalia 7

Drew 19, Midtown 0

Fannin County 42, Coosa 0

Fitzgerald 23, Brooks County 13

Flint River 28, Calvary Christian 0

Gordon Lee 42, Armuchee 0

Groves 25, Islands 22

Habersham Central 56, Loganville 21

Harrison 31, Pebblebrook 19

Hebron Christian Academy 49, Arden Christ School, N.C. 3

Hillgrove 30, Osborne 3

Hiram 41, Cass 27

Houston County 42, Tift County 19

Hughes 53, Banneker 6

Irwin County 55, Dooly County 7

Jackson County 21, Madison County 7

Jenkins 51, Beach 7

Jenkins County 20, Emanuel County Institute 17, OT

Johnson Ferry Christian 28, Holy Ground Baptist 14

Jones County 21, Union Grove 14

LaGrange 42, Fayette County 3

Lambert 13, West Forsyth (GA) 0

Lanier 41, Dacula 7

Lee County 47, Colquitt County 35

Maclay, Fla. 20, Valwood 19

Marietta 34, Etowah 0

Marist 57, Northview 0

McEachern 32, Campbell 0

McIntosh 15, Morrow 0

Metter 49, Savannah 0

Milton (GA) 28, Blessed Trinity 14

Monticello 10, Jackson 7

Morgan County 41, Cedar Shoals 19

Mount Vernon 57, B.E.S.T. Academy 20

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 33, Baconton 0

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 20, Stephenson 14

New Manchester 21, Kennesaw Mountain 14

Norcross 35, Duluth 21

North Clayton 49, Mundy's Mill 6

North Cobb 42, North Paulding 18

North Cobb Christian 41, Ringgold 39, 6OT

North Gwinnett 36, Brookwood 10

North Hall 28, Chestatee 14

North Oconee 35, Jefferson 0

Northwest Whitfield 43, Southeast Whitfield 7

Oconee County 35, Stephens County 10

Parkview 32, Berkmar 9

Paulding County 53, South Cobb 13

Peachtree Ridge 71, Meadowcreek 0

Pelham 9, Seminole County 6

Peoples Baptist 28, Covington 8

Perry (GA) 38, Veterans 0

Pierce County 48, New Hampstead 7

Prince Avenue Christian 55, Johns Creek 7

Rabun County 24, Bremen 21

Randolph Clay 48, Calhoun County 0

Richmond Hill 42, Wayne County 0

River Ridge 45, Pope 3

Rome 27, East Paulding 7

Sandy Creek 31, Upson-Lee 0

Savannah Christian Prep 28, Fellowship Christian School 7

Schley County 42, Chattahoochee County 16

Seckinger 20, Winder-Barrow 15

Sherwood Christian 56, Memorial Day 6

Sonoraville 28, Coahulla Creek 7

Sprayberry 31, Sequoyah 17

St. Pius X 55, Druid Hills 13

Starr's Mill 17, Luella 13

Stockbridge 49, McDonough 9

Tattnall Square 32, Strong Rock Christian 22

Thomas County Central 63, Bainbridge 7

Thomson 52, Swainsboro 7

Toombs County 56, Charlton County 18

Tri-Cities 21, Dunwoody 20

Trinity Christian-Dublin 43, Windsor 14

Trion 50, LaFayette 21

Troup County 24, Mary Persons 17

Valdosta 27, South Gwinnett 14

Villa Rica 35, Alexander 14

Walker 33, Heritage School 0

Walton 43, Wheeler 21

Ware Shoals, S.C. 28, Towns County 12

West Laurens 44, Cross Creek 28

Westfield (GA) 21, Tiftarea 14

Westminster 35, Gilmer 15

Westover 44, Griffin 7

White County 24, Pickens 7

Woodland Stockbridge 21, Eagle's Landing Christian 18

Woodstock 37, Lassiter 3

Woodward Academy 21, Shiloh 6