Statesboro Herald Top Performance of the Week

The Bulloch Academy girls’ track team had an impressive showing in the GIAA state championships.

The Lady Gator 4x400 meter relay team won the state championship with a time of 4:06:93 which also set a school record. One of the members of the 4x400 team, Adylee Davis also took first place in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet 2 inches.

“She is an amazing athlete and she is also involved in so much to make her a well-rounded person,” said coach Hannah Potter. “She always came to practice with a smile on her face and was willing to put in the hard work and it definitely showed.

“She was a state champion in high jump as well as a member of the 4 x 400 relay team that also finished 1st place at state as well as breaking the school record.”

“Winning this year was ever so special,” Scott said. “I really worked extremely hard on my technique this year and I feel that really helped me out. Last year I was just a freshman but I think a year of experience had me much more confident going into the state competition compared to past two years.”