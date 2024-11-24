By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
STATE CHAMPS! Bulloch Academy defeats First Presbyterian Day, 14-10
Gators win first title since 1997
Bulloch Academy rallied with two fourth quarter touchdowns to defeat First Presbyterian Day, 14-10, to complete an undefeated season and win the school's first state championship since 1997 at Paulson Stadium.
Shamar Jenkins scored both TDs for the Gators, including the game winner with six minutes to play.
The Gators opened the season with a 19-18 victory over Portal in the Erk Russell Classic at Paulson Stadium and Coach Aaron Phillips said the coaches and players had thoughts even back then about how sweet it would be to be able to play in Paulson again at the end of the year.
Bulloch Academy did just that and won the state title at the same time in beating the defending state champions to win the GIAA State Class AAAA championship.
