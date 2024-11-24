By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
STATE CHAMPS! Bulloch Academy defeats First Presbyterian Day, 14-10
Gators win first title since 1997
BA Football
Bulloch Academy celebrates its 14-10 win over First Presbyterian Day to capture the GIAA Class AAAA state championship Saturday night at Paulson Stadium. - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff

Bulloch Academy rallied with two fourth quarter touchdowns to defeat First Presbyterian Day, 14-10, to complete an undefeated season and win the school's first state championship since 1997 at Paulson Stadium.

BA Football
Bulloch Academy's TJ Durden, center, finds himself in the center of the celebration following the Gators' 14-10 victory against First Presbyterian in the 2024 GIAA Class AAAA Championship game at Paulson Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Shamar Jenkins scored both TDs for the Gators, including the game winner with six minutes to play.

The Gators opened the season with a 19-18 victory over Portal in the Erk Russell Classic at Paulson Stadium and Coach Aaron Phillips said the coaches and players had thoughts even back then about how sweet it would be to be able to play in Paulson again at the end of the year.

BA Football
Bulloch Academy head coach Aaron Phillips kisses the championship trophy after the Gators' 14-10 victory over First Presbyterian. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Bulloch Academy did just that and won the state title at the same time in beating the defending state champions to win the GIAA State Class AAAA championship.

BA Football
Bulloch Academy quarterback Sam Hubbard, top, gets a lift from offensive lineman Hamp Haralson as the Gators celebrate their 14-10 victory over First Presbyterian. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

BA Football
Bulloch Academy's JT Lee makes a beeline for mom Kristen after celebrating with teammates after the Gators' 14-10 victory over First Presbyterian in the 2024 GIAA Class AAAA Championship game at Paulson Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff