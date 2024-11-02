Southeast Bulloch wins, Statesboro, Portal fall in Friday night action

Southeast Bulloch dominated Beach Friday night at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet to clinch a spot in the state football playoffs that begin Nov. 15.

The 44-19 win ensured the Yellow Jackets (7-2, 6-2 in Region) would finish no lower than fourth in Region 3-AAA and they could finish third if they beat Groves next Friday night at home.

Statesboro High’s 28-6 loss Friday night in Springfield to Effingham County means the Blue Devils will have to beat 8-1 Lakeside-Evans next Friday night at Womack Field and get some help from other teams in the region to qualify for the playoffs.

Statesboro is now 4-5 overall and 3-4 in Region play.

Portal fell on the road to McIntosh Academy, 40-0. The Panthers close the season next Friday night at home against Savannah High.

Local Scores

Southeast Bulloch 44, Beach 19

Effingham County 28, Statesboro 6

McIntosh County Academy 40, Portal 0

State Scores

Americus Sumter 61, Columbus 17

Appling County 13, Pierce County 6

Baconton 48, Calhoun County 28

Bainbridge 45, Dougherty 33

Banks County 29, Oglethorpe County 23, OT

Bethesda Academy 40, St. John's Christian Academy, S.C. 15

Bowdon 42, Trion 16

Bremen 54, Darlington 14

Brookwood 25, Norcross 13

Brunswick 57, South Effingham 20

Buford (GA) 32, Mill Creek 7

Calhoun 38, LaFayette 24

Callaway 33, Morgan County 26

Calvary Day 42, Liberty County 7

Camden County 38, Tift County 28

Carrollton 49, Douglas County 28

Carver-Columbus 60, Kendrick 14

Central-Carrollton 38, Northside-Columbus 7

Chamblee 28, Arabia Mountain 21

Cherokee Bluff 52, East Hall 26

Chestatee 30, Greater Atlanta Christian 20

Christian Heritage 45, Armuchee 26

Clinch County 26, Lanier County 0

Collins Hill 65, Discovery 0

Colquitt County 31, Richmond Hill 13

Columbia 48, Salem 6

Coosa 34, Chattooga 27

Creekside 56, Midtown 12

Crisp County 47, Cook 17

Dacula 35, Central Gwinnett 17

Dade County 26, Gordon Central 22

Dublin 50, Dodge County 33

Dunwoody 41, Shiloh 26

Dutchtown 44, Northgate 13

Early County 20, Eufaula, Ala. 0

East Forsyth 42, Madison County 14

East Paulding 21, Villa Rica 10

Elbert County 28, Rabun County 21

Fannin County 30, Gordon Lee 27

Fellowship Christian School 44, Whitefield Academy 7

Flowery Branch 21, Cedar Shoals 7

Glenn Hills 36, T.W. Josey 14

Glynn Academy 28, Greenbrier 21

Grace Baptist, Tenn. 36, Southeast Whitfield 32

Grayson 45, Archer 14

Griffin 15, Mundy's Mill 14

Hampton 26, Eagle's Landing Christian 16

Hapeville 20, Therrell 0

Harrison 38, Paulding County 17

Hart County 29, Franklin County 9

Heard County 42, Pepperell 15

Heritage-Catoosa 17, Adairsville 7

Hillgrove 53, South Cobb 0

Irwin County 17, Brooks County 14

Jeff Davis 26, Fitzgerald 20

Jenkins 50, Johnson-Savannah 0

Jenkins County 48, Savannah 0

Jones County 48, Locust Grove 13

King's Ridge 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 19

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 57, Murray County 0

Lambert 54, South Forsyth 7

Landmark Christian 34, Mount Vernon 30

Lanier 20, Seckinger 19

Lee County 63, Houston County 48

Lincoln County 43, Greene County 20

Loganville 30, Alcovy 7

Long County 55, Islands 0

Lovett 31, Washington (GA) 22

Lowndes 30, Valdosta 20

Lumpkin County 29, Pickens 26

Macon County 20, Taylor County 3

Manchester 46, Greenville 7

Marist 60, Tucker 22

Maynard Jackson 28, Pace Academy 7

McEachern 42, Osborne 6

Milton (GA) 35, Roswell 20

Mitchell County 21, Seminole County 14

Mount Pisgah Christian 48, Walker 0

New Manchester 35, Lithia Springs 6

Newnan 31, McIntosh 14

North Cobb 49, Wheeler 14

North Cobb Christian 44, Union County 24

North Gwinnett 50, Duluth 7

North Hall 35, Dawson County 3

North Oconee 68, Walnut Grove 3

North Paulding 38, Marietta 28

Northeast-Macon 32, East Laurens 7

Oconee County 32, Jefferson 30, OT

Ola 42, McDonough 10

Parkview 36, Meadowcreek 0

Peach County 44, Monroe 7

Peachtree Ridge 39, Berkmar 7

Pebblebrook 14, Campbell 13

Pope 42, Riverwood 22

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 52, North Raleigh Christian, N.C. 7

Ringgold 42, Coahulla Creek 3

River Ridge 56, Lassiter 12

Rockmart 28, North Murray 7

Rome 50, Kennesaw Mountain 3

Savannah Christian Prep 14, Toombs County 7

Savannah Country Day 31, Vidalia 14

Sequoyah 21, Creekview 14

Sherwood Christian 36, Georgia Christian 8

Social Circle 35, Towers 6

South Paulding 21, Alexander 14

Southwest DeKalb 48, Druid Hills 14

Sprayberry 38, Woodstock 17

Stephens County 55, East Jackson 31

Stockbridge 56, Woodland Stockbridge 10

Temple 43, Model 22

Thomas County Central 38, Coffee 7

Thomasville 42, Berrien 0

Thomson 59, Butler 14

Upson-Lee 18, LaGrange 15

Veterans 17, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Ware County 42, Wayne County 7

Warner Robins 27, Perry (GA) 24

Wesleyan 37, Mt. Paran Christian 6

West Forsyth (GA) 49, Alpharetta 21

Westminster 23, Centennial 8

Westside (Macon) 29, Jackson 23

White County 47, Johnson-Gainesville 6

Whitewater 38, Mary Persons 27

Wilcox County 53, Montgomery County 13

Woodland Cartersville 20, Dalton 17