Southeast Bulloch sweeps Portal

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets managed to sweep the Portal Panthers Saturday night in Brooklet with the girls winning by a final score of 37 to 17 and the boys completing the sweep with a 62 to 59 victory .





Trailing by as many as 23 points in the second half the Portal Panthers went on a late run as Jay Odom cut the Southeast Bulloch lead to one at 60 to 59 with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game but AJ Williams sank a pair of free throws and Portal was unable to get up a last second shot as the Yellow Jackets hung on for a 62 to 59 victory.





"We knew they were going to go on a run, that's what they do," said SEB coach Matt Kuykendall. "I was proud of our guys for hanging in there and making the plays when we needed to tonight.''





"We just got going a little too late," said Portal coach Jeff Brannen. "We came out flat and didn't follow the game plan of getting the ball inside for the first half. We got it going and did what we asked in the second half. I was glad we didn't quit and hopefully we can learn from this loss."





Ryon Reed led the Jackets with 32 points while Amir Jackson led Portal with 23 points and 15 rebounds. The Southeast Bulloch boys improve to 8-6 overall while Portal falls to 8-4.

Southeast Bulloch guard Madison Taylor goes up for a shot over Portal's Blair Brannen in the second half of their game Saturday night in Brooklet. - photo by JOSH AUBREY



In the girls game the lady Yellow Jackets pulled away in the second half thanks to a game high 23 points from Madison Taylor as the Lady Jackets improve to 4-9 overall and 2-2 in region play.





Next up Southeast Bulloch is at Johnson Tuesday at 6:00. Portal falls to 2-9 and will be at Metter Tuesday for a 6:00 start.