Southeast Bulloch pounds Windsor Forest 50-15

It was homecoming Friday in Brooklet and the Southeast Bulloch players could have left and gone to the dance before halftime. The Jackets scored 36 points in the first quarter and were up 50-0 late in the first half before coach Jared Zito emptied his bench. The JV players ended up allowing a couple of scores but the Jackets breezed to a 50-15 victory to improve to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in region play.

“The first team guys came out and dominated from the start,” said SEB coach Jared Zito. "Our starters did what we asked them to do and that was to play for each other as well as the alumni coming back for homecoming. I feel like it was a great statement tonight and a great atmosphere out here with our fans showing up.”

The Jackets scored on their second offensive play as Colby Smith took off down the sideline and then cut back against the grain for a 70-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. On their next offensive play Smith went 35-yards to the 12-yard line to help set up the next score as quarterback Colton Zito scored from 10-yards out for a 14-0 lead.

Coach Zito then inserted Aaden Peterson in at quarterback and he promptly reeled off a 23-yard touchdown run to make it 20-0. Colton Zito next hooked up with Tyrone McGee for a 35-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 27-0.

The Jacket defense added the next points with a safety to make it 29-0. On the ensuing kickoff Peterson made some great open field moves to go 58-yards inside the Knight 10-yard line. That drive was capped by a five-yard B.J. Brooks touchdown to give SEB a 36-0 lead.

The defense closed the first quarter with an interception from McGee and a 36-0 lead. The offense continued their dominance as Zito found Eli Reed for a 16-yard touchdown pass and a 43-0 advantage. Peterson capped the scoring with a three-yard touchdown to make it 50-0. Windsor added a score just before the half and another late in the fourth for the final margin of victory.

“Our starters played great and then we got a chance to get some younger guys some playing time,” Zito said. “These kinds of opportunities are great for them because you never know when you are going to need them to step up down the road.”

Next up for the Jackets they will be at Liberty County next Friday night.