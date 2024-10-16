Southeast Bulloch knocks off Liberty 28-19 Tuesday night

Playing on only four days rest the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets didn’t show too much rust as they jumped out to a 21-0 lead and went on to knock off Liberty County 28-19 Tuesday night at Fred Shaver field. SEB improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in region play and earned head coach Jared Zito career victory number 100 in the process. “Starting fast has been an issue for us and I thought we really started out great tonight,” Zito said. “We kind of wobbled a little in the second and third quarter, but we really showed our guts on defense and offense coming through in the fourth quarter."