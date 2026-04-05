Southeast Bulloch inducting four into school's Athletic Hall of Fame

Just as spring brings a new beginning, with flowers blooming and trees adding a new ring to their lineage, another set of accomplished athletes and coaches is set to take their lifelong spot in the Southeast Bulloch Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 2026 class features four proud Yellow Jackets who will be inducted on April 18 during a 7:00 p.m. ceremony in the cafeteria at Southeast Bulloch High School.





Preston Smith



Preston Smith

Preston participated and lettered in basketball for four years, track and field for four years, and cross country for one year. He was the Most Valuable Player in basketball in 2011-2012 and 2013-2014. Preston was also the best defensive player in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014. Preston led his team in assists in 2013 and 2014. He was selected as honorable mention in region 2 AA in 2011-2012, honorable mention in region 3 AAA in 2012-2013. He made 1st team all-region in 2014. Preston was also Team Captain in 2014 and led his team to state basketball tournament.

In track and field, Preston was selected most improved in 2011-2012. He received the high point award in 2011-2012 and again in 2013-2014. In 2014 he was Region 3AAA high point winner with 30 points. In 2014 He was selected as the teams most valuable player. Preston was state champion in the triple jump in 2014. Preston currently holds 3 track and field records at Southeast Bulloch. He holds the triple jump record 47’ 1.5”, high hump 6’-6”, and the long jump record 21’-8.75”. Preston track and field team participated in state competitions in 2012 and won the region championship in 2014.





Jim Starling

While at SEB High School, Jim played football for 4 years, 1999-2002. Jim was selected “Most Improved” in 2000. He was selected for 2nd team All Region guard in 2001, 2nd team All Coastal Empire guard 2002, 2nd team All Region guard 2002, and Most Valuable offensive lineman 2002. Jim team played in first round of football playoffs in 2001 and 2002.

Jim also played four years of baseball, at second base, 1999 – 2002. He received the “Coach’s Award for Leadership and Dedication” in baseball in 2002. His batting average in high school was .294.





Gerald Williams



Gerald Williams

While at Southeast Bulloch, Gerald participated in basketball for four years, football for three years and track and field for four years.

He currently holds the record for the 200-meter dash. He was the fourth leg on the school record 4x4 relay team. Williams was voted 'Most Athletic' by his peers his senior year and received a scholarship for track and field to Ft. Valley State University.

After college Williams was an employee for the Bulloch County Jail before enlisting in the United States Navy. Currently Gerald has served 14-plus active-duty years in the U.S. Navy and has completed multiple detachments and deployments covering multiple operations in support of combatant commanders worldwide. He has been a recipient of numerous military awards and medals.





Brandon Peterson



Brandon Peterson (honorary)

Brandon Peterson has been the head baseball coach at Southeast Bulloch for 17 years. His teams have won region championships in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Peterson was selected as Region Coach of the Year in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. His teams have made 13 playoff appearances, and achieved a state quarterfinal finish in 2018.

Peterson has been assistant coach on the Yellow Jacket football team for 20 seasons. He has been offensive line coach for 18 of those seasons, including the region championship season of 2020.

The team recorded its first state playoff win in 48 years in 2021 and reached the state quarterfinals in 2024.

Peterson was selected Parker Resources Assistant Coach of the Year in 2024 and 2025.

As athletic strength coordinator, the Southeast Bulloch weightlifting team won state championships in 2016, and 2017. Peterson was selected as GACA weightlifting Assistant Coach of the year in 2016 and 2017.



