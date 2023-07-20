SJGT holds event at Forest Heights

The Southeastern Junior Golf Tour was started in the 1990’s to try and help provide competition for golfers ages 12-19 who may have college golf aspirations. The Tour has stops in Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia and this week they held a 2-day tournament at Forest Heights Country Club.







“This is the biggest field we have ever had for an SJGT event here,” said FHCC director of golf Walt Garvin. “We had right at 100 players here this week from all over the Southeast. Junior golf means a lot to us here and we just really enjoy hosting.”





Locally junior golf has been going strong the past few years and this week there were nine Bulloch County junior golfers who participated.





“I think there are more and more kids locally who are trying to play tournaments to work on their games,” Garvin said. “It is good to see them play in something like this in order to get better. As a coach myself we encourage our kids to play because tournament golf is much different from daily golf. Trying to stay mentally focused for 18 and 36 holes will definitely improve your game.”





Among the participants is someone Garvin is anxious to see on the Gator varsity team soon. Bulloch Academy seventh grader Madison Woodrum was able to win her age group with rounds of 81 and 79 this week. Woodrum actually earned her victory by winning in a playoff with a birdie on the very difficult par-4 10th hole.





“I actually think that is the first time I have ever made a birdie in a real round on the 10th hole,” said Woodrum. “I was a little nervous yesterday, but I feel like I was able to calm down today and I played pretty well. I did better with my ball striking and when I got into the playoff, I had a great drive and then my approach was about seven feet away. I was able to make the putt and it was a great feeling to win my age group.”





Woodrum actually tied for fifth in the overall girl’s division and was the youngest of the 13 players in the field.

On the boy’s side Griffin Garvin lead after the first day with a 4-under par 68, but struggled a bit Wednesday and shot a 79 for a two-day total of +3 and placed sixth overall. Southeast Bulloch junior Bowen Kicklighter shot rounds of 74 and 76 and finished tied for 14th. Statesboro High’s Evan Avret shot a 77 and a 76 and tied for 19th. Yellow Jacket senior Ben Nelson rebounded from an 80 on Tuesday to shoot a 75 Wednesday and placed tied for 24th. Bulloch Academy freshman Grant Odom shot a 78 and a 77 and also tied for 24th. Bulloch Academy’s Wyatt Keel and Statesboro’s Drew Prosser also participated in the tournament.