SHS Softball has tough run-in with Glynn

The Statesboro softball team dropped a pair of region games to the visiting Glynn Academy Red Terrors Tuesday afternoon falling in the opener 14-4, and then losing the nitecap 10-4.







In the first game tied at 1-1 Glynn Academy pulled away in the second inning scoring five runs on six hits to take an 8-3 lead. The Terrors went on to score six runs in the top of the fourth and would eventually win by the mercy rule.





The second game was a lot more competitive for the first six innings. Statesboro came back to get within one run at 5-4 with a rally in the bottom of the sixth. Things fell apart in the seventh as Glynn Academy scored five more runs and the Blue Devils were unable to counter.





Kennedi Coty provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led Statesboro High Blue Devils with two hits and two runs batted in in the first game while Terrece Gibson had three hits.





Chloe Larson led the way with two hits in four at bats in game two. Megan Hiers, Larson, and Kate Yawn each drove in one run for Blue Devils.





Statesboro falls to 7-7 overall and 2-3 in region play. Up next Statesboro travels to Glynn Academy Thursday for a 6:00 start.