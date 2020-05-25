SEB's Evans signs with Maryville

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets had some pretty successful teams on the playing fields and courts this year, and some of those talented players have been lucky enough to sign college scholarships over the past few weeks.







The most recent Yellow Jacket to announce his plans to further both his education, as well as his athletic career is Andre Evans. The talented receiver and defensive back inked with Maryville College in Maryville Tennessee.





“The reason I committed to Maryville College is because they have a great community and they have an exception education program,” Evans said. “I feel like I can reach my full potential in class, and on the field with the help of my teachers, coaches and teammates.





Evans acknowledged that it took a lot of help for him to achieve his dream of playing on the next level.





“I want to thank everyone that has supported me throughout high school and shaped me to grow into the man that I am today. Most of all I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to accomplish one of my biggest dreams since I was a little boy. This couldn't have been possible without him, and I am truly blessed to be getting this opportunity to be playing at Maryville College.”





Southeast Bulloch head coach Barrett Davis thanked Evans for what he did for the Jacket football team, and is excited about his future.





“Andre was a great weapon for us on offense and made some big plays for us at wide receiver,” Davis said. “He has a great body frame, and good hands and I think he will do great things at Maryville. He is a great kid and I look forward to following his college journey.”