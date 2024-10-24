SEB Softball passes first state playoff test

The No. 2 ranked Southeast Bulloch softball team breezed past the first round of the state playoffs as they swept a pair of games at home against Islands winning the first game 12-0 and the nitecap 21-2. The Jackets improve to 26-2 on the season and will host Mary Persons Thursday in a doubleheader with the opening game scheduled for 4:00.





In the opening game the Jackets jumped out to a 5-0 lead and ended up winning by the run-rule in the bottom of the fourth. Marissa Waters allowed only three hits in pitching a shut out on the mound and also had a home run.





The Jackets jumped out to an early lead in the second game and hit a pair of home runs in an 11-run second inning as they ended up winning by the run rule. Quentrell Reed came through with a home run and also did not give up an earned run on the mound. Hannah Griffin had a pair of home runs and went 4-4 at the plate.









“I really liked the way we hit the ball in particular in the opening round,” said SEB coach Aimee Civalier. “We were playing against a pitcher who threw a little slower than we really like and our team did a great job of adjusting to that and let the ball come to them. We also pitched well in both games and did a great job playing defense.”





Civalier knows the competition will really ramp up this week as the Jackets host Mary Persons.





“They come from a really competitive region who actually got five teams into the state playoffs,” Civalier said. “They only have one pitcher and she is a lefty which we haven’t seen much this year. They are used to playing good competition but I feel having two great pitchers ourselves will help us, ad we have really been hitting the ball well lately.”





Southeast Bulloch and Mary Persons are schedule to play the first of two games Thursday at 4:00. In case of a split the third and decisive game is scheduled for Friday at noon.