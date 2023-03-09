SEB Soccer splits

The Southeast Bulloch soccer teams split a doubleheader Tuesday night in Brooklet as the girls knocked off Screven County 3-0 and the boys lost to Benedictine by the same score of 3-0.







The girls got on the board in the first as Kaylee Haas made a nice pass to Korine Talkington who blasted it in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. That lead would hold into halftime as with Daisy Calhoun in goal the SEB defense was able to shut the Gamecocks out.





In the second half the Jackets were able to extend their lead as the teammates who scored and assisted on the first goal worked together well on the next goal. This time Talkington was able to find Haas who scored to extend the Jacket lead to 2-0. Southeast Bulloch added an insurance goal later as Haas collected another assist, this time to Gabby Rogers who scored the third and final goal of the game.





“The girls have worked very hard on passing and maintaining possession to create scoring opportunities,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “It is a collective team effort starting with the defense and goalkeeper to possess, win 50-50 balls and score more than the other team and we did that well tonight.”





Calhoun helped preserve the shutout as she registered seven saves in the game. The Jackets improve to a perfect 9-0 overall and are 2-0 in region play. Up next Southeast Bulloch will host New Hampstead in a region matchup Thursday at 5:00 at Fred Shaver Field.





On the boys’ side the Jackets came in having won four games in a row but ran into an equally hot team in the Benedictine Cadets as they fell 3-0.





Southeast Bulloch fell behind 1-0 at the half and continued to struggle to find scoring chances in the second half. Benedictine added a pair of goals in the second half as they took the region matchup 3-0

The loss drops the SEB boys to 4-5 overall and 1-1 in region play. The Jackets will next play New Hampstead Thursday at 7:00.