SEB sends off seniors from golf and soccer squads

We continue our salute to the seniors who played spring sports who had their seasons come to a close due to schools shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic.







Southeast Bulloch boys golf coach Phil Oliver, and former coach Aimee Civalier give us their thoughts on the lone senior golfer Hayes Oliver.





“Hayes started all four years at SEB and even won the low medalist award for SEB his Freshman and Junior years,” Oliver said. “Hayes also was SEB's low medalist at the Area 2 AAA tournament the last two years. He has been an integral part of rebuilding SEB's golf team since his freshman year in 2016.”





“Hayes began taking lessons and working tirelessly to improve his game and it showed when he moved to the high school,” Oliver said. “He won several matches along the way and always seemed to have an incredibly positive attitude in what can often be a very frustrating sport. This great outlook and sense of sportsmanship did not go unnoticed and Hayes was named as "Positive Athlete of the Year" for boys golf in Georgia his Sophomore season.”





"It has been such an honor to Coach Hayes and see him grow both as a golfer and as a young man," Oliver said. "Even though I have coached all my children at some point in their life, it is not easy at the high school level. Having such great Coaches around the program like Aimee Civilier and Gene Eden have made all the difference."





"I had the pleasure of coaching Hayes his first 3 years in golf,” Civalier said. “He was one of our top six players during his golf career at SEB and steadily improved his game, finishing top one or two the past few years. He was a joy to coach and a great teammate, and will be missed."





The graduating Yellow Jacket was understandably disappointed with not being able to finish his last season, with the team only playing in a few matches,” Oliver said. “He has had such a positive attitude about his entire experience on the links these many years at SEB. He has expressed his deepest gratitude to all his coaches, teammates and the GSU Golf Course staff for helping him grow as a golfer and a person.





Hayes plans on attending GSU this fall and majoring in Multimedia Journalism.”





The Southeast Bulloch boys soccer team had their season come to a close as well. Head coach Jared Simonin gives us his thoughts on seniors Mitchell Waters, and Jackson Hawkins.

“Mitchell was a four year player for us at goalkeeper,” Simonin siad. “Mitchell was the team captain, and was a great leader. Mitchell could see the game very well, and his knowledge of the game helped us tremendously. He was a great leader on and off the field and will be sorely missed.”





“Jackson was another four year player for us at center back,” Simonin said. “He was a tenacious go getter who was always willing to get down and dirty to help us out. Jackson was very skilled in the game, and had great leadership qualities as well. All the younger kids looked up to Jackson.”