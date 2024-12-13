SEB remains on track for fourth consecutive state title with 27-0 road win over Dodge County

A road trip to Eastman Thursday evening didn't slow the Southeast Bulloch flag football team down, as the Yellow Jackets raced past Dodge County, 27-0, and into the Division I championship game.

SEB (19-1) will face Columbus High at noon Monday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the opportunity to earn their fourth consecutive state title.

Kayla Adams caught three touchdown passes and the Yellow Jacket defense recorded their third straight shutout in the playoffs.

"Our defense was lights out," Coach Marci Cochran said. "The rushers kept (the Dodge quarterback) contained and did not let her get outside. What a great all-around effort by the team."

Columbus defeated Long County, 19-6, to earn their berth in the final. The Blue Devils (22-6) finished second to Harris County in Area 1 of Division 1. Southeast Bulloch edged Harris County last week, 7-0, in a quarterfinal game in Brooklet. Columbus won a state title in flag football in 2019.

"We'll get some film on Columbus and start preparing a plan," Cochran said.

Laina Erickson goes in for an extra point following a touchdown in Southeast Bulloch's 27-0 victory over Dodge County in the the semifinals of the Division I state playoffs Thursday evening in Eastman. - photo by Special to the Herald



According to the latest USA Today Super 25 rankings, the Yellow Jackets are the 16th-ranked team in the country and ranked third in Georgia.

McEachern out of Powder Springs is ranked eighth nationally and first in Georgia, while Pope of Marietta is ranked 11th nationally and second in Georgia, in the USA Today Super 25.

Pope will play Tuesday for the Division 3 state championship, while McEachern will play Wednesday for the Division 4 title.