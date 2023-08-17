SEB opens against Liberty County

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets are coming off a disappointing 2-8 season and despite losing a few key players to graduation head coach Jared Zito has already seen areas of improvement as they enter the 2023 campaign.







The Jackets were able to knock off South Effingham 16-7 in a scrimmage Friday in Guyton. Zito understands it was just a scrimmage but feels there were plenty of positives to build on.

“First of all, just getting a chance to win a football game is a great way to build some morale,” Zito said. “We started off the game a little slow on both sides of the ball and it didn’t help that we had a lightning delay. I liked how we responded though after the delay we regrouped and played extremely well especially on defense as we didn’t give up any scores. On offense we weren’t as consistent but we started clicking on things and moving the ball after a slow start. We put the ball on the ground a couple times and that needs to get better but overall, I was pleased by what I saw in the scrimmage.”





The last two seasons the Jackets have lost close contests to Liberty County. Friday the two teams square off again, this time in Hinesville. The Panthers advanced to the second round of the state last season and were 7-5 overall. Zito is expecting another close one Friday on the road.





“We feel like we have been right in the game down to the wire the last two years, but they have come out on top on the scoreboard,” Zito said. “We had chances to win both games, but Liberty is very opportunistic and athletic and they were able to make the plays in both of those games. We really have to make sure we don’t turn the ball over this year in order to give ourselves a chance.”





The Panthers lose quite a bit from last year on defense. Among the players to watch Friday night on offense is last year’s leading receiver Ron Golden and quarterback Carlos Singleton.





“Their quarterback does a great job of scrambling and keeping the play alive and finding receivers down field,” Zito said. “Ther defense is fast and does a good job getting off blocks. In order for us to win we have to limit their big plays and make them drive the football down the field. They had 14 points directly off turnovers last year so we have to clean that up and I think we have a good chance to come out of there with a win.”





Southeast Bulloch and Liberty are set for a 7:30 start Friday night in Hinesville.