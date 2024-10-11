SEB flag football opens the 2024 season with a pair of wins

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team began defense of their third-straight state championship with a pair of wins Wednesday as they knocked off McDonough 20-0 and then took out South Effingham 13-6 to run their overall win streak to 64 games. Southeast Bulloch senior Jaci Kitchings got the scoring started with an interception against McDonough. She also ran in a pair of touchdowns. Against South Effingham Kitchings scored a pair of short touchdown runs and first-year quarterback Emma Cate Barron connected on a pair of long passes to help set up the scores.