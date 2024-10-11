By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
SEB flag football opens the 2024 season with a pair of wins
SEB flag football
Southeast Bulloch senior Jaci Kitchings (4) is surrounded by smiling teammates after Kitchings got the first points of the 2024 season on an interception return for a touchdown against McDonough on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The Yellow Jackets notched a 20-0 victory. - photo by SCOTT BRYAN/staff
The Southeast Bulloch flag football team began defense of their third-straight state championship with a pair of wins Wednesday as they knocked off McDonough 20-0 and then took out South Effingham 13-6 to run their overall win streak to 64 games. Southeast Bulloch senior Jaci Kitchings got the scoring started with an interception against McDonough. She also ran in a pair of touchdowns. Against South Effingham Kitchings scored a pair of short touchdown runs and first-year quarterback Emma Cate Barron connected on a pair of long passes to help set up the scores.